MLC APPOINTS MIKE KIEFER AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

ST. LOUIS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC (formerly Mississippi Lime Company) has named Mike Kiefer as vice president, finance and chief financial officer. As part of the global lime company's executive leadership team, Kiefer will be responsible for implementing the strategic financial and systems objectives of the company. He will also oversee financial planning and analysis, accounting and information technology.

A proven strategic leader with more than 20 years of experience in finance and strategy, Kiefer joins MLC following his tenure at Afinitas, Inc., where he served as chief financial officer. He has also served in a variety of roles related to finance, strategic planning, global sales and operations planning, financial analysis, and mergers and acquisitions, including multiple past positions with Caleras, Inc.

"Mike's in-depth experience is highlighted by his success in strategic business growth and consistent delivery of results. His skill set will enable us to achieve financial excellence as we pursue our strategic plan, including initiatives to expand our portfolio of assets and businesses, capture share in new and existing markets and enhance business analytics," said Paul Hogan, president and chief executive officer at MLC.

Kiefer obtained a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Missouri, Columbia, with a major in finance and banking. He earned his MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University with an emphasis in strategy.

"I enjoy partnering with business leaders in executing on the growth of great companies like MLC, which has a team of people united behind a clear mission and vision. It's also an exciting time to join the company, as it has recently reached new levels of international growth, innovation and sustainability. I look forward to working with the MLC teams to accomplish the company's ambitious strategic plan," Kiefer said.

About MLC

MLC, an HBM Holdings company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri., is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions. These offerings bring essential performance and value to a range of market applications, including metals, construction, chemicals, water and emissions treatment, glass, plastics, elastomers, agriculture, foods and beverages. With over a century in business, MLC has built a reputation on the quality of its products and services, as well as an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and service. The company's expanding global footprint includes a diversified, reliable network of production and distribution facilities in the U.S., as well as in the U.K. through its Singleton Birch business. For more information, visit https://mlc.com.

