MLG CAPITAL WELCOMES KELLY WHETSTONE AS CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND ASSOCIATE GENERAL COUNSEL

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments ­­– today announced the appointment of Kelly Whetstone as Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel. In this key leadership role, Whetstone will oversee the firm's compliance programs and provide strategic legal counsel, reinforcing MLG Capital's commitment to regulatory compliance and ethical business practices.

Whetstone brings more than 20 years of legal and compliance experience in the financial services industry. She most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at ACA Group, and her expertise spans regulatory compliance, investment management law, risk management, and corporate governance. Her previous roles include Chief Compliance Officer of the investment adviser and distributor of Homestead Funds and legal counsel at national law firms.

Whetstone holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law and an MBA from Florida State University. She is also an active member of the Association of Corporate Counsel and is widely recognized for her leadership in advancing professional standards across the industry. Additionally, she holds series 6, 7, 26, 63, and 66 licenses.

As Chief Compliance Officer and Associate General Counsel, Whetstone will lead MLG Capital's compliance programs, ensure adherence to SEC, FINRA, and state regulations, and provide legal guidance on investment advisory matters.

"Kelly's appointment marks an important milestone for MLG," said Billy Fox, Principal and President at MLG Capital. "Her experience in compliance and legal affairs will help lead our compliance department with integrity and precision. At MLG, we believe that talent drives our ability to serve our clients, and Kelly exemplifies that standard. We're confident her leadership will strengthen our commitment to regulatory compliance and reinforce the trust our investors and partners place in us."

Founded in 1987, MLG Capital's mission is to provide high-net worth individuals, family offices, and investment advisors with tax-advantaged, diversified private real estate strategies, while also elevating our properties and communities.

The firm focuses on private real estate through its Private Fund series and its unique Legacy Fund. MLG has historically acquired ±50.9 million total square feet of commercial property including over 44,200 multifamily units, representing a total market value* of ±7.9B as of 6/30/2025.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC . Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here . NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 6/30/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 6/30/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.

SOURCE MLG Capital