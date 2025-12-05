MLG CAPITAL'S DAVID RODRIGUEZ HONORED WITH MHN EXCELLENCE AWARD IN THE RISING STAR CATEGORY

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments – is proud to announce that David Rodriguez, Vice President, has been named a recipient of the 2025 Multi-Housing News (MHN) Excellence Award in the prestigious Rising Star category. The MHN Rising Star Award is reserved for a few select individuals annually, recognizing exceptional achievement and promise in the multifamily industry.

"David's recognition as an MHN Rising Star is no surprise to those of us who work with him," said Billy Fox, Principal and President at MLG Capital. "He brings energy, integrity, and genuine care for others and excellence that elevates our team every day. We're proud to see him honored for the impact he's making."

David serves as Vice President at MLG Capital, focusing on acquisitions within the Southeast Sunbelt markets. David is actively involved in sourcing new properties, underwriting and evaluating investment opportunities, property due diligence, financing, and closing. Since joining MLG in 2019, David has been directly involved in over $1.7 billion in acquisitions, demonstrating a unique combination of hustle, humility, and good humor.

David's journey to real estate was shaped by resilience and adaptability. After a college baseball injury, he pivoted to real estate finance at Southern Methodist University, graduating with honors. His career at MLG began as an investment analyst, quickly advancing through four promotions to his current leadership role. In 2024, David relocated to Sarasota to lead MLG's Southeast acquisition strategy, overseeing investments across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. Notably, he led a complex acquisition in Venice, Florida, coordinating with 15 investors and navigating hurricane disruptions to a successful close.

"David is exactly the kind of professional the MHN Rising Star Award is meant to celebrate. He's not only accomplished and respected, but also generous with his time, grounded in principle, and widely admired by colleagues and partners alike," said Ryan Mueller, Principal at MLG Capital.

"David isn't just rising—he's paving the way for others to rise alongside him. His leadership, clarity, and trustworthiness make him a catalyst for team success and a true asset to our firm," added Mitch Faccio, MLG Capital Senior Vice President.

Founded in 1987, MLG Capital's mission is to provide high-net worth individuals, family offices, and investment advisors with tax-advantaged, diversified private real estate strategies, while also elevating our properties and communities.

The firm focuses on private real estate through its Private Fund series and its unique Legacy Fund. MLG has historically acquired ±52.8 million total square feet of commercial property including over 46,000 multifamily units, representing a total market value* of ±8.3B as of 9/30/2025.

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm's newsroom.

