MLS and Black Players for Change Commemorate Juneteenth with "Freedom to Be" Jersey Numbers and Auction for Impact Organizations

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer today announced a series of initiatives to celebrate Juneteenth – the historic date commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in the U.S. All programs are a close collaboration between MLS, the league's 28 clubs, and Black Players for Change (BPC) – an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society– and are a continuation of MLS' work to bring awareness to the significant contributions of Black Americans, and to foster more inclusive and equitable communities.

When MLS' 28 clubs take to the field this weekend (June 18-19), all players will be wearing jerseys featuring Juneteenth-inspired numbers designed by Judah, a Black queer artist from Childersburg, Alabama. Judah, who now resides in Brooklyn, N.Y., created the numbers – a vibrant yellow, green, and red color palette, to represent the blood, soil and prosperity of Africa and its people.

Download media assets of Juneteenth-inspired jerseys and commemorative boxes, and soundbytes from Black Players For Change

"We are all born with an inalienable right to be free, to live a life of value, self-expression and dignity," said Sola Winley, Executive Vice President, Commissioner's Office and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Major League Soccer. "Juneteenth is a special moment for Major League Soccer to honor this truth and to celebrate and commemorate the significant contributions and sacrifices of Black Americans to our nation's culture, commerce, and community."

Said Quincy Amarikwa, the Founder and Executive Director of Black Players For Change: "The celebration of Juneteenth is a safe door to open a conversation to better learn from and self-reflect on uncomfortable truths of America's past. The openness of MLS to work alongside BPC to establish this initiative to celebrate the value Black Players have brought not only to the league but the economic and cultural advancement of our communities and humanity is inspiring."

Presented in commemorative boxes, the game-worn jerseys will be available for fans to acquire via an online auction from June 20 – July 5. Proceeds from the auction will benefit organizations supporting and uplifting Black communities in the markets of MLS clubs. (A complete list of auction beneficiaries can be found below). Additional auction information, including how to place a bid, will be made available on MLSauctions.com later this week.

The jersey numbers and the limited-edition jersey packaging illustrate the history and importance of Juneteenth, and reinforce the notion of "Freedom To Be," emphasizing everyone's inherent freedom to be their true selves in every facet of life. Featured in the packaging is the powerful poem "Freedom," one of the most seminal works by the legendary African American poet, novelist, and social activist Langston Hughes. Written in 1949, at a time when African Americans continued to face intense racism, disenfranchisement, and segregation, "Freedom" is unwavering in its call for freedom for African Americans. The inside of the packaging includes a space for MLS players to write a proclamation of what they are "Free To Be."

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to create a design to celebrate the beauty and resilience of what Juneteenth represents," said Judah. "The freedom to express what it means to me as a Black queer woman was liberating and I look forward to partnering with MLS and Black Players For Change to share this with the world."

MLS continues to support the efforts of Black Players for Change to use their voices and their platforms as players to make meaningful and sustainable change. The jersey packaging includes a timeline detailing BPC's historic impact on MLS and culture since its inception, including their historic #MLSisBlack demonstration of solidarity when the league safely returned to action in the summer of 2020 early in the COVID-19 pandemic and their mini-pitch initiative.

In addition to the Juneteenth jerseys, the Black National Anthem ("Lift Every Voice and Sing") will be played at MLS matches this weekend. Adidas has also created Unity pre-match tops to celebrate diversity and unity. Fans will have an opportunity to purchase the Unity pre-match tops at MLSstore.com and at stadium retail locations.

Major League Soccer will make a donation to 100 Black Men of America and the National Coalition of 100 Black Women – organizations the League partnered with in 2020 that are focused on promoting mentorship, leadership development, and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment for Black men, women, boys and girls.

MLS clubs also will activate through various initiatives in their home markets to recognize Juneteenth. For example, Nashville SC are partnering with the National Museum of African American Music to curate music and entertainment, and will honor local African American leaders, military members, and community stakeholders through its Section 615, Hero of the Match and Military Salute Activations. Columbus SC are creating a commemorative Juneteenth mini-pitch, while FC Cincinnati are participating in the Juneteenth Cincinnati Festival, and Chicago Fire FC are supporting the South Shore Book Club's Juneteenth Resource Fair. A complete list of league-wide Juneteenth commemoration plans for all clubs is available on MLSsoccer.com.

MLS, BPC, and Pitch Black – the League's employee resource group for Black employees – have also joined forces on programs and initiatives to make meaningful change both inside and outside of MLS. Additional details will be available on MLSsoccer.com.

The commemoration and celebration of Juneteenth is the latest initiative in MLS' efforts to drive positive social change and encourage racial reconciliation. In November 2021, MLS unveiled a series of updates and enhancements to its Diversity Hiring Policy for sporting positions with the clubs. The changes, created with a working group of club personnel, league executives, Black Players for Change and other current and former MLS players, were made to increase the policy's efficacy, add a specific focus on the hiring of Black candidates and strengthen the policy's enforcement mechanisms. In March 2022, MLS announced that it would leverage a historic $25 million loan from a syndicate of Black banks, marking the first time any sports league has participated in a major commercial transaction exclusively with Black banks. The partnership was facilitated by the nonprofit National Black Bank Foundation.

