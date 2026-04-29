MLS Innovation Lab Unveils Third Cohort Driving the Future of the Game

Five AI companies selected to advance player performance, fan engagement, and next-

generation media technology

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced the 2026 cohort of the MLS Innovation Lab, its flagship initiative focused on identifying, deploying and scaling the next generation of sports technology. Now in its third year, the program brings together leading startups from around the world to actively test and prove cutting-edge solutions in three areas of focus: player performance, fan engagement, and media production. This year's cohort is focused on testing AI solutions reflecting the league's commitment to pushing the boundaries of how soccer is played, analyzed, and experienced.

A key component of the League’s broader innovation strategy, reinforcing its position at the forefront of global soccer, the MLS Innovation Lab program brings together leading startups from around the world to actively test and prove cutting-edge solutions in three areas of focus: player performance, fan engagement, and media production.

The MLS Innovation Lab is a key component of the League's broader innovation strategy, reinforcing its position at the forefront of global soccer. More than a showcase, the MLS Innovation Lab gives participating companies the opportunity to build and test their technologies in real-world MLS environments such as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, as well as elite youth competitions like MLS NEXT Fest and Generation adidas Cup and premier events including MLS NEXT Cup and the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate. This real-world testing gives MLS an early look at emerging AI technologies that can shape the future of the industry for years to come.

"With each new cohort, MLS Innovation Lab continues to surface technologies that have the potential to meaningfully impact how the game is played, experienced, and consumed," said Chris Schlosser, MLS SVP of Emerging Ventures. "This group represents a strong mix of real-world AI technologies that can have immediate impact across athlete performance, television production, and fan-focused innovation, and we look forward to working with each of them to drive important outcomes for our players, fans and Clubs."

After a competitive global selection process, the five companies chosen for the third MLS Innovation Lab cohort will deploy solutions designed to address real challenges across the soccer ecosystem, creating a direct pathway from innovation to implementation:

Springbok Analytics: Springbok Analytics uses AI to transform MRI data into detailed 3D muscle analytics, enabling the precise tracking of muscle health, performance, and injury risk which supports data-driven decision-making for teams, leagues, and clinical research.

Orreco: Orreco is a global leader in sports bio-analytics, using AI, computer vision, and biomarker data to optimize athlete performance, predict injury risk, and accelerate recovery, trusted by elite teams and athletes across major leagues worldwide.

Fit:match: Fit:match.ai is a player identification and assessment platform that uses mobile devices, AI, and computer vision to capture detailed body data. It generates a full 3D avatar with measurable physical insights in seconds, providing clubs with standardized information to support talent evaluation, inform development decisions, and enable more consistent comparisons across players.

Advanced Image Robotics (AIR): AIR makes broadcast-grade sports video production radically more accessible. Their AI-powered robotic camera systems combine automated tracking with remote operator control — enabling leagues, teams, and broadcasters to capture dynamic game and player footage at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional production.

WMT AI Ticketing: WMT AI Ticketing optimizes pricing and distribution in real time by analyzing fan behavior, demand and market dynamics. These capabilities help sports and entertainment organizations move beyond static pricing, maximize ticket revenue and make faster, data-driven decisions.

The unveil of the third cohort of the MLS Innovation Lab arrives as the 2026 MLS season is underway and ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June. Major League Soccer will resume play July 16–17 during the closing week of the tournament, positioning the league at the center of global soccer attention with six matchups airing across Apple TV and FOX.

For more information on MLS Innovation Lab, or to be considered for future cohorts, visit MLSSoccer.com/InnovationLab.

Media Assets: https://mlssoccer.box.com/s/8jzul51qnc5b8ixurce9x2knkrfhjfzm

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 31st season in 2026 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches can be watched on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com, and features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

Media Contact:

Major League Soccer

Sal Petruzzi

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Peter O'Brien

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SOURCE Major League Soccer