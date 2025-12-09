MLTX 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Faces Securities Class Action After Company Reported Disastrous Phase 3 Trial Data For Sole Drug Candidate -- Hagens Berman

Lead Partner Reed Kathrein Investigating Alleged Undisclosed Truth: Did SLK's Nanobody Structure Truly Confer a Superior Clinical Benefit Over Monoclonal Antibodies?

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global plaintiffs' rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLTX) is December 15, 2025.

"In specialized biotech cases, the core legal question is often whether the company's claims about the study match the reality of the clinical data it was receiving," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the litigation. "The suit alleges that MoonLake concealed material adverse facts concerning SLK's true clinical performance and its ability to differentiate itself from competitors like BIMZELX. We are scrutinizing whether the failure of the Nanobody structure to provide superior efficacy was misrepresented to investors. The firm urges investors in MoonLake who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now."

Legal Analysis: The Nanobody-Efficacy Disclosure Gap

The lawsuit focuses on the alleged gap between MoonLake's optimistic public statements and the undisclosed reality of SLK's performance in the Phase 3 VELA trials. Hagens Berman is examining the lack of competitive distinction that led to the stock's massive collapse:

Scientific &

Trial Failure Allegation & Disclosure Legal Focus for Investors Alleged

Molecular

Target

Deception The company allegedly failed to disclose that

SLK and the FDA-approved competitor,

BIMZELX (a traditional monoclonal

antibody), share the exact same molecular

targets (interleukin-17, or IL-17). Whether the company

misrepresented SLK's true

competitive positioning and market

viability. Nanobody

Superiority MoonLake alleged misrepresented that SLK's

distinct Nanobody structure would translate

into superior clinical efficacy (e.g., higher

clinical responses, or HiSCR75) for treating

hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Whether the company failed to

disclose that the Nanobody did not

confer a meaningful clinical

advantage in the highly-anticipated

VELA trials. Financial Loss Stock fell from $61.99 to $6.24 (a 90% loss) on

September 29, 2025. Whether investors are entitled to

damages resulting from the

defendants' alleged wrongful acts

and omissions during the Class

Period.

Next Steps: Contact Lead Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman has a proven track record of securing more than $2.9 billion in settlements for investors in this area of law.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased MLTX shares during the Class Period (March 10, 2024, through September 29, 2025) and suffered substantial losses due to the alleged undisclosed trial flaws.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 15, 2025.

TO SUBMIT YOUR MOONLAKE (MLTX) STOCK LOSSES AND DISCUSS THE NANOBODY EFFICACY ALLEGATIONS, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the MoonLake case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding MoonLake should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP