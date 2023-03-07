M&M Labs and Lyxia Corporation Launch New Vegan Algal Omega-3 Supplements

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M Labs is excited to launch a new line of vegan algal omega-3 supplement products at the Natural Product Expo West show opening on March 7, 2023, in Anaheim, California. These products will be based on solvent-free microalgal DHA oil, flaxseed oil, and AlgaLab® Refined EPA oil supplied by Lyxia Corporation. These Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients and have been shown to benefit cardiovascular, neurological, vision, and immune system health.

"We are dedicated to bringing innovative, science-based products to support our brand customers. Long-chain omega-3s are essential fatty acids that are often deficient in western diets. Supplementation is an important option to increase the overall intake of these critical nutrients. These innovative vegan omega-3 formulas will address the needs of discerning consumers who demand products that are based on the latest medical science, made with the best and purest ingredients, and sourced and packaged in an ethical and environmentally sustainable manner," says Dr. Jeff Hendricks, President of M&M Labs. "We are excited that our long history of collaboration with Dr. Hendricks has culminated in the incorporation of our AlgaLab Refined EPA into a series of vegan omega-3 supplements that will be marketed by innovative brands. Optimal nutrition and environmental sustainability are core values of both of our companies," adds James Tuan, President of Lyxia Corporation.

M&M Labs will make its vegan algal omega-3 supplements available to consumer brands with a complete turnkey services and the option to package these products in biodegradable BioBottle™ designed specifically for nutritional supplements.

About M&M Labs:

M&M Lab is a physician-led nutraceutical company, developing custom formulations for dietary supplements and other health and wellness products. Our mission is to develop clinically effective products based on the latest nutritional biochemistry research. Our goal is to give consumers unique, powerful, research-based nutritional products to help them achieve and maintain health and vitality. Please visit www.mmlabsusa.com and or visit us at Booth 3633 in Hall D at the Natural Product Expo West show.

About Lyxia Corporation:

Based in California, Lyxia Corporation was founded in 2012 to commercialize microalgal products derived from non-GMO strains of Nannochloropsis sp. Working closely with its affiliate, Shenzhen Qianhai Xiaozao Technologies Co., Ltd, the Company is operating one of the largest open microalgae cultivation and processing facilities in the world. Lyxia markets unique, vegan and sustainable ingredients and bulk capsule supplements containing microalgal eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) oil and oil powders, as well as microalgal proteins to nutritional supplement and food manufacturers and brands.

