MM+M Announces Petauri's Nicole Lodowski as 40 Under 40 Honoree for 2025

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical services platform leadership recognized for making significant contributions to healthcare marketing and communications.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform, announced today that Nicole Lodowski, Managing Director of Petauri Evidence, has been recognized as one of MM+M's esteemed 40 Under 40 honorees for 2025. Amanda Peterson, Vice President of Petauri Kinect, was also nominated. This annual award celebrates leaders from a range of employers in the pharma, biotech, and life science service provider industries who are making significant contributions to healthcare marketing and communications, demonstrating vision, innovation, and impact.

Throughout her career, Nicole has shown a relentless commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful work for biopharmaceutical organizations worldwide to advance health outcomes. Her strategic insights and ability to distill complex market dynamics have allowed her to anticipate industry trends and client needs, earning her recognition as a trusted advisor to both clients and colleagues.

In 2024, Nicole joined Petauri to develop and lead the organization's US HEOR consultancy team. In this role, she is building the evidence team from the ground up. Core to her efforts is the development of Petauri's evidence capabilities and supporting a unified cross-functional approach to evidence generation and strategy across the drug development pipeline.

"We're thrilled to see Nicole recognized by MM+M," said Mridul Malhotra, Chief Strategy Officer at Petauri. "She exemplifies uncompromising excellence in everything she does—her work is rooted in the understanding that what we do directly impacts patient lives, and because of that, every detail matters."

As part of the MM+M 40 Under 40 class of 2025, Nicole joins a select group of industry trailblazers who are shaping the future of healthcare marketing. This recognition underscores her dedication to advancing meaningful change in evidence generation and reflects Petauri's organizational vision to improve patient outcomes by speeding access to life-changing healthcare innovations. As an honoree, Nicole will be celebrated at a dinner at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 11, 2025. For more information about MM+M's 40 Under 40 program, visit www.mmm40under40.com.

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, and Formulary Insights, all now Powered by Petauri™. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit www.petauri.com.

