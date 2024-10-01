MMM Securities LLC Receives FINRA Regulatory Approval to Operate as a Broker-Dealer

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monark Markets, Inc. is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MMM Securities LLC, has received regulatory approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to operate as a broker-dealer. This will allow MMM Securities LLC to engage in private placements, mutual fund retailing, and the licensed operator of an alternative trading system (ATS) operator.

Ben Haber, CEO of Monark Markets, Inc., commented, "We are excited to have completed the regulatory process and look forward to the opportunities ahead. Special thanks to Jay Proffitt and our dedicated compliance team for their hard work navigating the membership process."

As a broker-dealer, MMM Securities LLC aims to ensure its services align with all applicable industry rules and the expectations of our clients.

Forward-Looking Statements and Commitment to Transparency

MMM Securities LLC anticipates launching its platform in the coming weeks, subject to market conditions and further regulatory preparations. This next phase is part of Monark's long-term strategy to provide its clients with efficient and compliant trading infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Paul Davis

[email protected]

About Monark Markets, Inc.

Monark Markets, Inc., founded in 2022, is a venture-backed, New York-based start-up providing Alts-as-a-Service (AaaS) infrastructure. Monark's b2b platform allows other businesses to embed private securities into their customer experiences through a seamless API, handling the backend regulatory and operational complexities. In 2023, Monark acquired assets and intellectual property from LEX Markets, further expanding its offerings in the alternative securities market.

About MMM Securities LLC

MMM Securities LLC (f.k.a ThinkTankTwo Securities LLC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monark Markets, Inc., is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer authorized to conduct private placements, retail mutual fund sales, and operate an alternative trading system. The firm is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and meeting the regulatory requirements for its services.

Legal and Securities Disclosure: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and expectations, subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and operational challenges. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and MMM Securities LLC undertakes no obligation to update them unless required by law. FINRA's approval of MMM Securities LLC as a broker-dealer is for regulatory purposes only and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm's services. Operating as a broker-dealer, including conducting private placements and running an alternative trading system (ATS), involves significant regulatory oversight and risk. Private placements involve substantial risk, and investors should be prepared to lose some or all of their investment. Private placements are typically offered to accredited or institutional investors and may not be suitable for all investors. Customers should assess the suitability of these products before engaging in transactions. MMM Securities LLC is committed to fully complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

SOURCE Monark Markets