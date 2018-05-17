M&M'S® Announces New White Chocolate Peanut Variety

"We've witnessed the demand for white chocolate growing at a rate more than three times that of other chocolate flavors. In response, we introduced M&M'S White Chocolate last year to excite and delight not only our M&M'S fans, but all chocolate lovers," says Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M'S. "We were amazed to see the positive response and we're thrilled to now add white chocolate to a fan favorite variety, peanut."

M&M'S White Chocolate Peanut will feature peanuts surrounded by delicious, rich white chocolate and wrapped in the brand's signature colorful shell. The product will be available in three sizes at the following suggested retail prices: Singles ($0.99), Share Size ($1.69), and Sharing SUP ($3.39).

M&M'S White Chocolate Peanut joins other Mars Wrigley Confectionery brands embracing the white chocolate trend. TWIX® recently launched TWIX White Chocolate, featuring the classic crunchy shortbread cookie covered in golden caramel and enrobed in a rich white chocolate.

For more information on the launch of M&M'S White Chocolate Peanut, fans can stay tuned to M&M'S social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) or www.mms.com.

