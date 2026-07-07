MNA: 7-Day Strike by MGB Home Care Clinicians to Start Wednesday as Mass General Brigham Billionaire Board Members Refuse to Compromise

450 MGB Home Care clinicians will join 4,000 Brigham nurses on strike Wednesday, July 8 with the clinician strike continuing until July 15

BOSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the largest nurse and healthcare professional strike in Massachusetts history, approximately 450 MGB Home Care clinicians will begin a 7-day strike on Wednesday, July 8. The clinicians' strike will last until July 15, starting with picketing at five locations around the region on day one and then consolidating to MGB's $465 million headquarters at Assembly Row in Somerville for the remainder of the strike.

The MGB Home Care clinicians, who are negotiating their first MNA contract after voting to unionize in June 2024, include registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians. Clinicians provide complex care in patients' homes, including wound care, IV medications, chronic disease management, rehabilitation, and recovery after illness or surgery. They care for the whole patient, assessing not only medical needs but also home safety, nutrition, family support, medications, and other factors.

"We are seeking safety standards and support from MGB to be able to continue providing high-quality care across a wide range of patient needs," said Shannon Viera, RN, Chair of the MGB MNA Home Care Bargaining Committee. "Unfortunately, MGB has refused to negotiate with us ahead of a 7-day strike, forcing clinicians onto the picket line to advocate for patient safety and the professional respect we deserve."

MGB Home Care picketing locations below. Read more about the Brigham nurses' strike locations and additional information about both strikes at www.massnurses.org/MGB.

Mass General Home Care Beverly:

152 Conant St., Suite 300, Beverly MA, 01915

Mass General Home Care Braintree:

Braintree Hill Office Park, 45 Rockdale St, Suite 100, Braintree MA, 02184

Mass General Home Care Chelsea:

70 Everett Ave. Suite 505, Chelsea MA, 02150

Mass General Home Care Newton:

95 Wells Avenue, Suite 320, Newton MA, 02459

Mass General Assembly Row :

: 399 Revolutionary Road, Somerville MA, 02145

Days 2-7 of the strike picketing will be held at MGB Headquarters at Assembly Row in Somerville.

MGB Home Care clinicians voted by 92% on May 19 to authorize a potential seven-day strike. The clinicians have been bargaining since March 2025 for their first union contract.

Clinicians are seeking:

Reasonable caseload limits that support safe patient care.

Clear and transparent productivity standards.

Competitive wages reflecting the complexity and importance of home care services and aid with recruitment and retention.

Home care is highly skilled, independent practice. Clinicians make critical assessments and coordinate care while working one-on-one with patients, often without the immediate support available in a hospital.

"A fair contract means reducing burnout and turnover to improve continuity of care, patient and family relationships, and the safety of care in the home," said MGB Home Care OT and MNA Bargaining Committee member Kara Wilson. "Safe home care depends on clinicians having manageable caseloads so we can provide patients with the time and attention they deserve. We urge MGB to return to negotiations and work on a path toward settlement."

On Monday, Governor Maura Healey convened representatives from the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) and Mass General Brigham (MGB) at the Governor's State House office on Monday afternoon. The representatives and Gov. Healey discussed the bargaining positions of the Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians as they prepare for strikes on Wednesday.

The nurse and clinician representatives expressed willingness to negotiate toward a compromise to avoid the strikes. The MNA representatives said the elected nurses and clinicians who negotiate their contracts are ready to bargain on Tuesday morning and continue all night to avoid a strike. The MGB executives present at the meeting did not indicate a willingness to move from their previous bargaining positions.

MGB is the 7th wealthiest health care system in the country with $35.8 billion in assets, according to Beckers Hospital Review.

According to a report in STAT News in December, "Mass General Brigham on Friday reported a $59.2 million operating gain in the year ending in September, a 0.3% margin, compared to a $45.7 million gain in the same period the year prior. Those numbers, along with a sizable gain from investments, contributed to a $2.4 billion net margin. Last year, the system reported $2 billion in net gains."

While MGB refuses to settle fair contracts with Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians, MGB's executives are making many times the wages of these frontline caregivers. The top 14 MGB executives received a combined $35.9 million in compensation in fiscal year 2024.

MORE INFORMATION: WWW.MASSNURSES.ORG/MGB

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association