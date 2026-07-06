MNA: Gov. Healey Convenes MGB, Nurse and Clinician Representatives at State House Monday as Historic Strike Approaches

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians are willing to negotiate until resolution to avoid a strike; MGB did not indicate a willingness to move during Governor's Office meeting

BOSTON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than two days ahead of the largest nurse and healthcare professional strike in state history, Governor Maura Healey convened representatives from the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) and Mass General Brigham (MGB) at the Governor's State House office on Monday afternoon. The representatives and Gov. Healey discussed the bargaining positions of the Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians as they prepare for strikes on Wednesday.

The nurse and clinician representatives expressed willingness to negotiate toward a compromise to avoid the strikes. The MNA representatives said the elected nurses and clinicians who negotiate their contracts are ready to bargain on Tuesday morning and continue all night to avoid a strike. The MGB executives present at the meeting did not indicate a willingness to move from their previous bargaining positions.

"Our 4,000 Brigham nurses are ready to negotiate to avoid a strike, but MGB has told us at the bargaining table they are not willing to move off their insulting 0% offer or engage on other key issues like health insurance and limiting temporary staff," said Kelly Morgan, RN, Chair of the Brigham MNA Bargaining Committee. "MGB's position is completely disrespectful to Brigham nurses who care for patients under extremely challenging and unsafe conditions."

"Our 450 MGB Home Care clinicians have done everything possible to reach a fair first contract without a strike," said Shannon Viera, RN, MGB Home Care MNA Bargaining Committee Chair. "We appreciate Governor Healey's convening this meeting but, unfortunately, we do not see a willingness by MGB to negotiate toward a settlement before our strike. Our clinicians are ready to stand together for seven days starting July 8 to protect patient care and our profession."

MEDIA INFORMATION

On Wednesday, July 8, all media are encouraged to visit both strikes at the below locations. For media interview requests, contact Joe Markman, [email protected], 781-571-8175.

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Primary Media Location)

75 Francis Street, Boston

Best times: 7am when the strike starts, 12pm rally

MGB Home Care (Primary Media Location)

Braintree Hill Office Park, 45 Rockdale St., Suite 100, Braintree MA (clinicians to picket at main intersection at bottom of the office park)

Best times: 8am when strike starts and throughout the day

Contact Jen Johnson, [email protected]

Additional strike locations, schedules, media advisories, background materials, photos, social media, and updates are available at: www.massnurses.org/MGB.

Click here for a statement on the Brigham nurses sending a letter to the MGB Board of Directors.

Last week, both Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians held their final scheduled bargaining sessions. At both bargaining tables, the nurses and clinicians made significant efforts to compromise and offered to continue negotiating to avoid a strike. MGB refused to improve its proposals and declined opportunities to continue bargaining.

MORE INFORMATION: WWW.MASSNURSES.ORG/MGB

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association