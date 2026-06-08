MNEE Pay Announces Stripe Integration to Bring Stablecoin Payments to Mainstream Commerce

WILMINGTON, Del., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MNEE Pay, a fully compliant stablecoin payment acquiring platform, today announced a new integration with Stripe, enabling merchants to accept stablecoin payments directly through existing Stripe-powered commerce environments.

While stablecoin adoption on the consumer side has accelerated rapidly, merchant acceptance has lagged behind, creating a disconnect between how people increasingly store value online and how they are able to transact in everyday commerce.

"Millions of Americans already hold stablecoins, but almost nowhere can they actually spend them at checkout," said MNEE Pay CEO Ron Tarter. "Merchants shouldn't be the bottleneck, nor should they have to change anything about how they run their business. Our Stripe integration makes it dramatically easier for merchants to turn on stablecoin payments within the systems they already use."

Unlike earlier crypto payment solutions that introduced operational complexity, MNEE Pay is designed for enterprise retail environments. A new in-portal setup guide walks Stripe merchants through the full MNEE Pay integration; with an easy to follow process.

Once fully integrated, merchants can accept USDC and USDT payments from a range of networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, BSC, Tron, and Avalanche. Funds settle into a consolidated merchant balance, available to withdraw.

"Merchants should no longer treat swipe fees as a fixed tax on revenue," said Ron Tarter. "Not only does stablecoin acceptance allow merchants to tap into latent consumer demand, but it offers merchants a practical, compliant way to lower payment acceptance costs."

The MNEE Pay portal also enables merchants to directly issue full or partial refunds. Funds return automatically to the buyer's original wallet and network with no consumer action required. All fees and transaction data are surfaced in USD across both merchant and operator portals, with full CSV export for accounting reconciliation.

As a SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified processor, MNEE Pay operates within a bank-grade compliance framework and works exclusively with regulated financial and infrastructure partners.

About MNEE Pay

MNEE Pay is a stablecoin-powered payment solution built for businesses that demand lower fees, faster settlement, and global reach without changing consumer behavior. MNEE Pay is a product of RockWallet LLC, a FinCEN-registered Money Services Business.

For more information, visit www.mneepay.com/stripe.

SOURCE MNEE Pay