MNEE Pay Launches at eTail Palm Springs, Empowering Retailers to Slash Fees for Consumer Payments

PALM DESERT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MNEE Pay, a fully compliant stablecoin payment acquiring platform, today announced its launch at the eTail Palm Springs conference. Designed by seasoned fintech experts, MNEE Pay allows retailers to accept stablecoins as an alternative payment method that operates alongside traditional card networks, helping merchants reduce their processing costs while preserving their existing checkout experience.

Retail operating margins remain under sustained pressure, but payment processing, often the second-largest operating expense after payroll, has remained largely non-negotiable, with card fees averaging 3%. MNEE Pay changes that equation by utilizing stablecoin infrastructure to offer a processing fee of less than 1% with instant settlement, while abstracting blockchain complexity from the merchant's environment.

"Retailers scrutinize every line item in their P&L except payments, which have long been treated like a fixed tax on revenue," said Ron Tarter, CEO of MNEE Pay. "We built MNEE Pay to change that. Merchants now have a practical, compliant way to lower acceptance costs without disrupting how customers pay."

The solution is designed for high-volume retail environments. Unlike early crypto-payment tools that required technical knowledge, MNEE Pay integrates into existing payment workflows and user experiences.

Key capabilities include:

Slashed Fees: Less than 1% fee + $0.05 compared to the 2.9%–3% industry average.

Instant Settlement: Funds settle instantly into a merchant balance, eliminating the T+2 (two-day) card settlement delays.

Universal Acceptance: Accepts major stablecoins with automatic conversion and settlement.

Omnichannel Integration (including through Stripe and Clover): Available for e-commerce checkout, POS systems, and QR-based in-person payments without requiring new hardware.

No Chargebacks: Stablecoin payments are irreversible.

As a SOC 2 Type II and ISO 270001 certified processor, MNEE Pay operates within a bank-grade compliance framework and works exclusively with regulated financial and infrastructure partners. Merchants can enable the payment method without taking on digital asset custody, blockchain monitoring obligations, or new regulatory exposure.

"We built this for finance and operations leaders, not just the CTO," Tarter said. "Merchants get the speed, efficiency, and savings of stablecoin payments delivered through a regulated, enterprise-ready framework."

About MNEE Pay

MNEE Pay is a stablecoin-powered payment solution built for businesses that demand lower fees, faster settlement, and global reach without changing consumer behavior. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.mneepay.com .

SOURCE MNEE Pay