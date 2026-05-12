MNG Brands Supports Science-Based Kratom Regulation and Consumer Safety Standards

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MNG Brands, parent company of CBD Kratom and Korthals' Collection, including DER- a low-dose kratom beverage line developed in collaboration with actor and artist Nico Tortorella, is encouraged by the support shown for natural leaf kratom by President Donald J Trump. In an Oval Office appearance on May 10, the President stated that he was in favor of his Administration taking steps to approve some forms of kratom. "We're looking very seriously at natural 7-OH and getting that approved" was the message that the President delivered.

MNG supports the development of clear, science-based regulatory frameworks that distinguish natural kratom leaf products from highly concentrated or synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) products entering the marketplace. "MNG Brands has long supported regulatory frameworks that protect consumers, prevent youth access, and create accountability within the industry," said Dafna Revah, Chief Strategy Officer of MNG Brands. "We believe there is a meaningful difference between traditional natural leaf kratom products and highly concentrated or synthetic derivatives being introduced into the market without consistent standards or oversight."

Since July 2025, Administration officials have stressed that the crackdown was specific to 7-OH and not kratom more broadly. "We're not targeting the kratom leaf or ground-up kratom," Marty Makary, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said at the time. "We are targeting a concentrated synthetic byproduct that is an opioid." As Trump spoke, Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, nodded behind him. Oz's position, however, typically plays no part in approving drugs for medical use or classifying them as controlled substances — roles reserved for the FDA and DEA, respectively. "We'll take a look at that very strongly, I think," Trump said. "Oz and everybody, we're looking to see if we can do something there. A lot of people are asking for it."

MNG Brands supports and advocates for legislative frameworks such as the Kratom Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), which has been enacted in KCPA-style forms across 16 states and multiple local jurisdictions across the U.S. These frameworks are designed to protect consumers, establish industry accountability, and create clear regulatory standards for kratom products through four core protections, including:

Age restrictions and ID verification Product testing and manufacturing standards Clear labeling and dosage transparency Restrictions on adulterated or synthetic products, including synthetic or highly concentrated 7-OH products

Korthals' Collection and DER were developed with a focus on controlled, intentional adult-use experiences and responsible formulation standards. MNG Brands believes the future of the category depends on transparency, education, moderation, and science-backed regulation rather than an unregulated marketplace driven by bad actors.

Nico Tortorella, actor, creator, and co-creator of DER Kratom Brewski with Korthals' Collection, is passionate about conversations around kratom, wellness, sobriety, and intentional consumption.

As national attention around kratom continues, MNG Brands and Nico are ready to help lead a thoughtful, education-first conversation around responsible kratom access, consumer protection, the development of DER, and what meaningful regulation should look like in practice.

Nico and the MNG Brands team are available for media interviews on the kratom regulatory landscape, responsible kratom education, and the importance of thoughtful consumer protection standards. To schedule an interview, contact the MNG Brands communications team at [email protected]

About MNG Brands

MNG Brands is a national leader in functional wellness retail and product innovation, operating one of the largest privately owned cannabis and kratom platforms in the United States. Its flagship retail brand, CBD Kratom, spans more than 50 locations across major markets, including Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and St. Louis, alongside a growing e-commerce and wholesale footprint.

MNG Brands is the parent company of CBD Kratom, Korthals' Collection, DER, WellBeing Brewing, and other wellness and alternative beverage brands. Through retail, e-commerce, wholesale distribution, and strategic brand development, MNG Brands focuses on regulated adult-use wellness products, functional beverages, consumer education, and category innovation across emerging wellness markets.

The company works closely with retail and distribution partners to support compliant access to products, navigate regulatory change, and bring new consumers into the category through responsible education and high-quality products.

For more information, visit mngbrands.com.

SOURCE MNG Brands