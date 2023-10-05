MO Modernizes its Finances, Timekeeping and Accounting With Unanet GovCon ERP

DULLES, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet , the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, has been selected by Magnum Opus LLC, dba 'MO', a rapidly growing GovCon helping lead the digital transformation of federal agencies.

With Unanet GovCon ERP, MO will consolidate all of its finance, accounting, timekeeping and compliance needs into one modern, purpose-built ERP platform for improved operational efficiencies and significant resource savings.

Ranked no. 95 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing companies (and number one among government services companies), Scottsdale, Ariz.-based MO has won recent contract awards from the Dept. of Veteran's Affairs, the Dept. of Defense, and others. At these agencies, MO leads transformational projects designed to deliver better experiences for end-users, including improved collaboration with the VA's Veteran's Health Administration.

When MO first opened its doors, its off-the-shelf products for timekeeping, invoices, accounting, and other back-offices functions were clunky and time-consuming. As the business grew, what was originally a hassle – such as copying and pasting timekeeping information for invoicing – became a business liability.

The firm realized it needed a more intelligent, powerful solution to streamline back-office functions and modernize its approach. It hired experienced Financial Controller Candace Brown, and one of her first orders of business was to evaluate, select, and implement an ERP solution.

"Improving efficiency and business strategy were high on my list of goals, so immediately after joining I evaluated our current systems, some of the large legacy providers, and Unanet," said Brown. "I had used Unanet at a previous position, as well as another well-known ERP, and it was clear to me that Unanet was the best choice. The features are specifically built for companies like ours, and the support and feedback from Unanet are the best. I needed a turnkey solution with no hassles and Unanet delivered."

In addition to standardizing finance, accounting, invoicing and timekeeping, MO has the assurance that Unanet offers complete DCAA compliance. Also, the reporting and dashboards that Unanet offers allow the executive team to stay up to date on the latest project information while still getting a complete picture of the whole company. "I can set up dashboards that provide real-time data so the leadership team doesn't need to go through me. That's a big advantage," added Brown.

The 2023 GAUGE Report , recognized as the most in-depth GovCon benchmarking survey of its kind, indicates that many small businesses find timekeeping and billing challenging. By implementing Unanet, MO (a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business) is ahead of its peers and poised for further revenue and employee growth.

