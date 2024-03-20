PERFECT GAME NAMES RYAN KLESKO SPECIAL ASSISTANT

SANFORD, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced the appointment of former major league All-Star Ryan Klesko as Special Assistant to Ownership. Klesko will play a pivotal role in supporting the development of young athletes involved in Perfect Game.

Known across baseball for his energy and enthusiasm, Klesko brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position, having enjoyed a successful 16-year major league career with the Atlanta Braves (1992-99), San Diego Padres (2000-06) and San Francisco Giants (2007).

"Perfect Game has been fortunate to have Ryan around our events for some time now," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "To make him an official part of our organization was a no-brainer. Ryan's passion and energy in assisting kids in all facets of their baseball journey is obvious within just a few moments of being around him. He has an unmatched commitment to player development and the athletes in our program have benefited greatly from his presence and will continue to do so."

"I am thrilled to join Perfect Game in an official capacity as a special assistant," said Klesko. "Having experienced firsthand the positive impact that youth baseball has on kids, I can't wait to lend my support to help players involved with Perfect Game succeed both on and off the field."

Klesko's appointment comes at an exciting time for Perfect Game as the organization continues to expand its reach and impact within the baseball community and its commitment to excellence in player development. Perfect Game continues to provide unparalleled opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talents.

Over the course of his MLB career, Klesko batted .279 with 343 doubles, 278 home runs, 987 RBI and an .870 OPS. He was selected to the 2001 National League All-Star team and was a member of seven playoff teams, including the 1995 World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

