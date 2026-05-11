MOANA SURFRIDER COMPLETES LANDMARK RESORT RENEWAL, RESTORES HISTORIC SURFRIDER WING NAME

Multimillion-dollar renovation reimagines all 791 guestrooms, unveils a new oceanfront event space, and ushers in a new chapter for the First Lady of Waikiki

HONOLULU, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waikiki's first hotel, the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, today announced the completion of its landmark, multimillion-dollar resort-wide renewal. The comprehensive transformation ushers in a new era for the 125-year-old oceanfront icon while honoring its storied past. Spanning all 791 guestrooms across three distinct wings, the renovation also includes a refreshed historic lobby, a new oceanfront event venue, and the restoration of the Surfrider Wing name—marking the final chapter of a thoughtfully phased, resort-wide enhancement.

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa's new Surfrider Wing features a contemporary design inspired by Waikiki’s world-famous surf culture, with beach-loft interiors, vibrant color palettes, and custom local artwork framing each headboard to create a subtle yet immersive sense of place.

As part of this milestone, the resort has renamed the former Diamond Wing to the Surfrider Wing, in tribute to its history as a standalone hotel, which opened in 1952. The new Surfrider Wing features a contemporary design inspired by Waikiki's world-famous surf culture, with beach-loft interiors, vibrant color palettes, and custom local artwork framing each headboard to create a subtle yet immersive sense of place. Guestrooms, available in king or two-queen configurations, balance relaxed coastal living with modern comfort. Five new junior suites further elevate the experience with expansive layouts designed to maximize natural light, with seamless indoor-outdoor living and views of the Waikiki skyline or uninterrupted views of Waikiki Beach.

The Surfrider Wing represents the final phase of the resort's multi-year transformation, which reimagined each wing with a distinct design perspective rooted in the Moana's deep sense of place.

The refreshed Tower Wing features spacious, residential-style accommodations defined by modern beach luxury. Home to the resort's most coveted and expansive guestrooms, many with beachfront and Diamond Head views, the Tower Wing offers a refined residential feel with custom seating and dining nooks, integrated refreshment centers, bespoke reading areas with curated art walls, and new balcony furnishings designed for indoor-outdoor living.

The historic Banyan Wing, originally constructed in 1901, completed renovations in early winter 2025. Guestrooms reflect a renewed expression of classic elegance, featuring gracefully curved furniture and artwork inspired by limu (seaweed). These elements balance the resort's iconic architecture with modern, transitional details, complemented by thoughtfully designed work areas and custom entertainment centers.

(seaweed). These elements balance the resort's iconic architecture with modern, transitional details, complemented by thoughtfully designed work areas and custom entertainment centers. In public spaces, the historic lobby has been refreshed with an elegant aesthetic that remains true to its original colonial-style Victorian architecture. Moana Lani Spa, Waikiki's only oceanfront spa, has also been enhanced with the introduction of a new co-ed Wellness Lounge.

A new oceanfront event space has opened on the ground floor of the Tower Wing, expanding the resort's collection of celebrated indoor and outdoor venues. Designed to host a range of gatherings, from gala receptions to executive meetings, the space offers a beachfront setting for weddings, corporate events, and social celebrations.

Honolulu-based designers Lisa-Maria Priester and Bev Tagami of WCIT led the redesign, drawing inspiration from the cultural, natural, and historic resources of Ulukou, the Waikiki Beach area that the Moana Surfrider calls home. Intentional place-making guided the creative process, from the ocean's healing energy to the kou trees that once lined the shore and the resort's iconic courtyard banyan tree. Hawaii-based artists, including Kristen Reyno (Lola Pilar Hawaii), Christopher Edwards, and Andrew Mau (Mau House), are featured throughout the resort. The new "Voices of the Moana" video series highlights these artists and their creative processes and is available on the resort's YouTube channel.

Honoring its cultural legacy, the Moana Surfrider has also introduced "Moana Calls," a quarterly live music series centered on mele (music) and Hawaiian cultural expression. The series celebrates the Moana's pioneering role in radio history as the home of a legendary live worldwide broadcast from 1935 to 1975. Following the series debut by Robert Cazimero in March, the series will welcome more Hawaiian music living legends in the summer and fall.

Since opening in 1901, the Moana Surfrider has stood at the forefront of global tourism. 125 years later, the resort continues to set a benchmark for how historic and iconic properties thoughtfully evolve, honoring legacy while shaping the future of travel.

For more information about the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, its completed resort-wide renovations, the 125th anniversary celebration, or to book a stay, visit www.moanasurfrider.com.

About the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort and Spa

Known as the "First Lady of Waikiki," the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort and Spa, is Waikiki's most historic resort, offering a seamless blend of Victorian elegance and contemporary comfort. Boasting an unsurpassed beachfront location, the hotel is just steps from the gentle waters of Waikiki Beach and within walking distance of Honolulu's best shopping, dining and entertainment attractions. The hotel features three distinct and sophisticated wings, an elegant outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, the only beachfront spa in Waikiki, award-winning oceanfront bars and restaurants, and is home to an iconic, gracefully sheltering century-old courtyard banyan tree.

About Westin® Hotels and Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 235 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences, including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings, such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment, and its versatile Gear Lending program, featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more.

Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits, including free nights and Elite status recognition. www.marriottbonvoy.com.

Dara Young

Director of Public Relations

The WAIKIKI Collection — Marriott International

[email protected]

SOURCE Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort and Spa