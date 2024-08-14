MOASC is accepting applications for the "2025 Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California, Inc. (MOASC), a California state oncology society announces that they are accepting applications for the "2025 Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award."

Ashkan Lashkari, MD, President stated "The Young Investigator Award (YIA) aims to support early-career researchers, typically those within a few years of having completed their postgraduate training and are focused on innovative research in clinical and translation oncology. By offering support tailored to early-career researchers, YIA programs play a crucial role in fostering talent, promoting innovation, and advancing the fight against cancer through cutting-edge research."

The proposed research project should be a new project intended to support clinical and translational oncology research. Projects should account for the 1-year term of the grant and the funding allocation provided and will be assessed based on academic merit and feasibility. The final funding decision will be made by the MOASC Board of Directors.

"We at MOASC are excited to provide a Young Investigator Award that honors the work of our founder, Dr. Cary Presant, who has been dedicated to the fight against cancer. This award is meant to help launch the careers of fellows and junior faculty members as they focus on exciting groundbreaking research. We are also thankful to our sponsor, Aveo Oncology, for their support", said Dr. Lashkari.

The deadline to submit is Friday, December 20, 2024. To learn more about MOASC and the Young Investigator Award (YIA), visit https://MOASC.org

The (YIA) was supported by a grant from AVEO Oncology ("AVEO"), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer.

Further enquiries

Nichole East, CAE, Executive Director, 909-985-9061, ext. 1002

MOASC in brief

In 1990, MOASC was established to advance and protect the ability of cancer patients to obtain, and the ability of oncology physicians to provide, optimal cancer care throughout California.

MOASC currently represents more than 600 oncologists/hematologists and 6 comprehensive cancer centers and institutions in Southern California. MOASC continually strives to ensure continued access to care, thereby assuring greater access to oncology treatments for cancer patients. MOASC is a Non-Profit Mutual Benefit 501(c) 6 Corporation.

For more information, visit http://MOASC.org

SOURCE Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC)