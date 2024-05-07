Mob Entertainment and Scholastic Forge Multi-Year Partnership Extending Poppy Playtime into Multiple Book Genres for Audiences Worldwide

The collaboration sets the stage for the debut release of 'Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook', the first of many exciting books that explore the lore of the popular video game series

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment , a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company, creators of the successful Poppy Playtime franchise and Huggy Wuggy global phenomena, today announced it has signed a deal with Scholastic Corporation , the global children's publishing, education and media company. Launching on May 7th, 2024, the "Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook" promises an unforgettable journey into the enigmatic realm of Playtime Co. and the origins of Huggy Wuggy, the Smiling Critters, and other favorite characters from the hit horror video game.

"This partnership with Scholastic marks a significant milestone for Mob Entertainment, solidifying our commitment to transmedia storytelling," said Co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Each chapter of our video game series exposes more about Playtime Co. and we are excited that this book gives our fans a new way to go deeper into the story."

Authored by a brilliant biologist-turned-employee of Playtime Co., the "Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook" offers readers an intriguing glimpse into the mysterious world of Playtime Co. From the perplexing recruitment of a biologist to the discovery of hidden company secrets, this illustrated manual provides an immersive experience, enriched with handwritten notes and insider revelations.

This animatic-style video narrated by the biologist offers a sneak peek into the book's contents: Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook Preview

In addition to the deep lore explored in the "Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook," the partnership promises an exciting array of genres awaiting eager readers. The collaboration will explore diverse storytelling landscapes from young adult novels to visually stunning graphic novels.

"Embarking on this exciting new publishing journey with Mob Entertainment will allow us to create expanded stories to create new worlds that will captivate the imagination of fans and new readers alike," says Debra Dorfman, VP & Publisher Global Licensing Brands & Media at Scholastic. "The release of the "Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook" is just the beginning of what promises to be a thrilling (and haunting!) lineup of books."

The "Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook" is intended for ages 12 and up. It is available for purchase online at the Scholastic store and local bookstores and retailers.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and the Smiling Critters, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Poppy Playtime is available on mobile, Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

About Scholastic

For more than 100 years, Scholastic Corporation has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With international operations and exports in more than 135 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online. Learn more at www.scholastic.com .

