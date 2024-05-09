Mob Entertainment, Angry Films and Legendary Entertainment Lock Deal to Bring Poppy Playtime to the Big Screen

In a highly-competitive situation, Mob Entertainment grants live-action film and TV rights to Legendary Entertainment for the wildly-popular horror video game, Poppy Playtime

ST. LOUIS, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company, creators of the successful Poppy Playtime franchise and Huggy Wuggy global phenomena, today announced it has a deal with Legendary Entertainment, the studio behind the recently released box office hits DUNE: PART TWO and GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE, to adapt the wildly-popular horror media franchise Poppy Playtime. Legendary will develop and produce the project with producers Don Murphy and Susan Montford of Angry Films.

Mob Entertainment

"When we first started this journey, we followed our passion and created a series of games and brands with the purpose of inspiring and entertaining. We've always dreamed big and are thrilled to have created something that has captured the hearts of tens of millions around the world," said Co-founders Zach Belanger, CEO and Seth Belanger, CCO of Mob Entertainment. "This movie deal is a great logical next step in the growth of our transmedia entertainment company."

Since its launch in 2021, Poppy Playtime has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide while immersing players into an epic saga as a former Playtime Co. employee who is drawn back to the now desolate toy factory by a mysterious letter, only to confront vengeful toys with a life of their own.

Poppy Playtime boasts over 40 million players on PC, mobile, PlayStation®, Nintendo Switch® and Roblox®. With the most recent release of the horror anthology's third chapter, Poppy Playtime provides another piece to the puzzle, weaving together the franchise's storyline with deeper lore, longer gameplay, and unexpected twists that keep fans speculating. Alongside the game's epic journey evolution and expansion to console platforms, its haunting characters, particularly the mischievous 'Huggy Wuggy' and 'Smiling Critters,' have proven to be huge merchandising draws, delighting fans with collectible figures, costumes, and plush toys, bringing the chilling world of Poppy Playtime to life beyond the screen.

Team Angry Filmworks is owned by Producers Don Murphy and Susan Montford who between them have fifty years of experience in the motion picture industry. Credits include Natural Born Killers, Real Steel, Shoot Em Up and all eight Transformers films. They just recently finished filming Faces of Death, a horror film based on the classic VHS tapes, for Legendary Entertainment.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and the Smiling Critters, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Poppy Playtime is available on mobile, Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success. To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $20 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com.

