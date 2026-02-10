MOBIA Selects VIVIFY as Sole Provider of Power, Energy and Advanced Technology for Saudi Arabia Mobility Projects and Confidential U.S. Initiative

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBIA Industries today announced it has selected VIVIFY Technology as the sole provider of power, energy and advanced technology across five contracted smart-city mobility infrastructure development projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as an additional undisclosed and confidential advanced-technology initiative in the United States.

MOBIA, presents a new model of intelligent movement that connects people, cities, and destinations through sustainable, digitally enabled mobility. The film shows how autonomous systems, real-time digital interfaces, and human-centered design operate together as a single, adaptive network—transforming mobility from point-to-point transport into a living, continuously responsive system. Speed Speed The Intelligent Cardiac Hospital demonstrates a real-time, AI-enabled hospital operating system where clinical care, facilities, and workflows function as one coordinated whole. The film illustrates how patients, clinicians, data, and medical processes flow seamlessly from primary to tertiary care, optimized through the convergence of intelligent building systems, hospital operations, and AI—delivered by MOBIA and powered by VIVIFY. Speed Speed

The projects are part of a broader multi-continent mobility and infrastructure development program expected to represent more than $1 trillion in planned investment over the next five years, spanning Saudi Arabia, North America and additional global regions as MOBIA advances its Living Mobility Ecosystem internationally.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation agenda, MOBIA's work in the Kingdom focuses on next-generation mobility infrastructure integrating autonomous systems, intelligent digital platforms and human-centered design to improve how people and goods move through cities and destinations.

Through this partnership, VIVIFY will serve as the foundational technology and energy partner supporting the digital infrastructure, systems execution and operational backbone required to bring MOBIA's Living Mobility Ecosystem to life across these programs.

"We are excited to partner with VIVIFY on these landmark initiatives," said Christopher Kirwan, CEO, MOBIA Industries. "Their ability to deliver the power, technology and systems integration required for projects of this scale strengthens our capacity to implement intelligent mobility solutions across Saudi Arabia and beyond."

VIVIFY's role includes providing the advanced power solutions, digital infrastructure coordination and high-level technology execution necessary to support MOBIA's deployment across multiple regions of the Kingdom, with expansion anticipated into additional international markets as projects progress.

"Being selected by MOBIA as the sole provider of power, energy and advanced technology for these initiatives speaks to the type of transformational work VIVIFY was built for," said Jason Herring, CEO of VIVIFY. "MOBIA's vision for intelligent mobility aligns perfectly with our expertise in executing complex, forward-looking infrastructure and technology programs at scale. We are proud to support these projects in Saudi Arabia and a confidential U.S. initiative as part of this larger global development effort."

About MOBIA Industries

MOBIA Industries is pioneering a unified mobility ecosystem where autonomous networks, real-time digital interfaces and advanced intelligence work together to create sustainable, efficient movement across cities and destinations.

Learn more at https://mobia.ai

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY is a technology, power and systems integration partner specializing in the execution of complex, high-impact infrastructure and digital initiatives. The company supports visionary organizations through advanced energy solutions, systems coordination and implementation at scale.

Learn more at https://vivify-technology.com

Media Contact:

Lynn Aronberg

Lynn Aronberg Public Relations

[email protected]

310-299-6143

SOURCE VIVIFY Technology