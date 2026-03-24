VIVIFY Technology Joins President Donald J. Trump and National Leaders at Palm Beach County Lincoln Day Gala, Showcasing Florida-First Leadership in Energy Innovation

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFY Technology took a prominent role at the Palm Beach County Lincoln Day Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on March 20, 2026, joining President Donald J. Trump and a distinguished group of national leaders, policymakers, and business executives for one of the region's most influential political gatherings of the year.

Photo of President Donald J Trump addressing attendees at the Lincoln Day Gala

As a premier sponsor of the Presidential Table and Poolside Cocktail Reception, VIVIFY Technology stood at the center of an evening focused on advancing pro-growth policies, strengthening American industry, and driving forward a new era of domestic innovation.

VIVIFY Founder & CEO Jason Herring, alongside senior leadership and strategic partners, engaged directly with top-tier decision-makers, reinforcing the company's alignment with leadership committed to economic expansion, energy independence, and infrastructure modernization.

As a Florida-based company with an expanding global footprint, VIVIFY is emerging as a disruptor in the energy space and is increasingly recognized as a Florida-first thought leader in energy, infrastructure, and advanced technology. The company is at the forefront of developing the future of energy, with a growing emphasis on hydrogen innovation, positioning VIVIFY as a leading hydrogen energy company advancing next-generation infrastructure solutions to meet evolving global demand.

"America's future depends on bold leadership and decisive action," said Herring. "VIVIFY is proud to stand alongside leaders who prioritize innovation, American strength, and the policies that enable businesses to scale, compete, and win on a global stage."

Among the evening's distinguished attendees, Representative Meg Weinberger joined the VIVIFY table, underscoring the company's growing engagement with policymakers advancing pro-growth, pro-innovation initiatives across Florida. Conversations throughout the evening focused on economic expansion, infrastructure modernization, and strengthening public-private collaboration at both the state and national levels.

The event highlighted a powerful convergence of political influence and private-sector execution, with VIVIFY emerging as a key player in advancing next-generation infrastructure and energy solutions aligned with national priorities. With strategic initiatives underway across multiple markets, VIVIFY Technology continues to position itself as a driving force behind innovation, investment, and large-scale infrastructure development.

As the national conversation around economic growth and energy leadership accelerates, VIVIFY remains committed to supporting policies and partnerships that strengthen America's competitive edge and long-term prosperity.

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY is a technology, power, and systems integration partner specializing in the execution of complex, high-impact infrastructure and digital initiatives. The company supports visionary organizations through advanced energy solutions, systems coordination, and implementation at scale. Learn more at https://vivify-technology.com/

Media Contact:

Lynn Aronberg

Lynn Aronberg & Associates

310-299-6143

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SOURCE VIVIFY Technology