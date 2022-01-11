LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community.

Mobil 1 Challenges NBA2K Players to Tune Up Their Game with Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai

The Tune Up program runs from January 11th until May 31st and will launch with a NBA2K tournament, giving gamers the chance to compete for cash prizes of, fittingly, $2000. In May 2022, Gen.G and Twitch Partner LosPollosTV will host a second round of tournaments where more $2000 prizes will be on the line. Both tournament finals will be hosted on Gen.G's Twitch channel at twitch.tv/gengesports .

Competing in a tournament is not the only way for gamers to win with Mobil 1 and tune up their skills. The program also includes a Tune Up Sweepstakes. By entering, fans and creator communities will have a chance to win 1:1 coaching sessions with 2K pros, along with other prizes including NBA2K virtual currency and a PS5. To round out the skills side of the activation, the Mobil 1 brand and Gen.G will host a four-part stream series hosted by Twitch partners like MoBuckets, itsPikaaa, and ChicoFilo all about NBA2K gameplay and tips and tricks for gamers to step up their prowess.

The program extends outside of the virtual world as well. The Mobil 1 brand will collaborate with 2K Foundations for a court rehabilitation in Minneapolis, and with Project Backboard for two additional projects in Cleveland and New York, adding an additional dimension to the tune up concept.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Gen.G to create connections across the NBA ecosystem and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for fans," said Jeremy Blair, Mobil 1 brand strategy and communications advisor. "In the same way the Mobil 1 helps you tune up your car, The Tune Up program is all about finding ways to take the NBA2K experience to the next level, both in-game and out."

"We continue to push the envelope and engage gamers with unique opportunities by creating innovative programs with partners like Mobil 1," said Kahlil Keys, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Gen.G. "We cannot wait to help NBA 2K players and fans "Tune Up" their game and their communities through hands-on support, impactful experiences, and instructional content."

SOURCE Gen.G