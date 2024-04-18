Mobile Advertising Market size to record USD 290.16 bn growth from 2023-2027, Rapid growth of programmatic advertising is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile advertising market size is estimated to grow by USD 290.16 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.54% during the forecast period. Programmatic advertising on mobile devices offers real-time insights for marketers, enabling adjustments during campaigns and enhancing consumer communication. Transparency is a key benefit, providing advertisers with metrics on ad placement, costs, and consumer reach. Mobile advertising market trends include 5G technology, emerging revenue pockets, and innovations like AR and VR. Key players include search engines, Android, and iOS. Marketers in IT, media, and entertainment sectors leverage this technology for product launches, approvals, and conversions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Advertising Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The mobile advertising market in the IT industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by marketers in media and entertainment. With the widespread use of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, native ads have emerged as a popular choice for product approvals and launches. Recent developments in technological expertise and innovations, such as 5G Technology, Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Reality (AR), are transforming mobile advertising. However, challenges persist, including ad fraud, trade regulations, and value chain optimization. Marketers seek transparency and real-time data for search and optimization, with key metrics including costs, consumer views, and conversions and purchases. Native ads, video ads, interstitial ads, and text ads are common formats, while banner ads and banner advertisements continue to be drivers of revenue in the e-commerce sector. Technological innovations, such as Android and iOS, are shaping the mobile advertising landscape, with search engines playing a crucial role. The dominance of smartphones and tablets in digital marketing is expected to continue, with emerging revenue pockets in areas like SMS and app install ads. Despite these opportunities, the industry faces restraints, including the need for strong infrastructural facilities and the impact of technological innovations on traditional advertising formats like banner ads.

Addressing Challenges:

The mobile advertising market in the IT industry continues to grow, with marketers in media & entertainment leveraging mobile devices for native ads and product approvals. Recent developments include the dominance of smartphones and tablets, driven by 5G Technology and technological innovations like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). However, challenges persist, such as privacy concerns and ad fraud, with over 100 million apps carrying invasive ads on Android and iOS platforms. These include banner ads, interstitial ads, SMS, and push notifications, which can collect data without user consent. Trade regulations and value chain optimization are key focus areas for search engines and digital marketing. Emerging revenue pockets include conversions and purchases through text and video ads. Strong infrastructural facilities and technological expertise are essential for product launches and effective digital marketing strategies. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to thrive, with insider intelligence indicating continued growth in the era of increasing internet speeds.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

In the dynamic world of E-commerce and Media & Entertainment, the IT industry plays a pivotal role in driving growth through technological expertise and robust infrastructural facilities. Mobile Advertising Market is a significant segment, catering to consumers on-the-go. Search engines and mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, powered by operating systems like Android and iOS, have revolutionized the way we connect and convert. Mobile Advertising encompasses various formats, including Banner Ads, Video Ads, Interstitial Ads, and Native Ads. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are emerging trends, offering immersive experiences to users. The Mobile Advertising Market is expected to witness substantial growth, as businesses leverage these advanced technologies to engage and convert consumers effectively.

Market Overview

The Mobile Advertising Market is a significant and dynamic sector in the digital economy. With the increasing use of smartphones and the rise of mobile internet usage, this market has experienced remarkable growth. Tech companies, advertisers, and marketers have recognized the potential of reaching consumers through mobile devices. Advertisers use various methods, such as display ads, video ads, native ads, and location-based ads, to engage with their audience. Conversely, consumers benefit from personalized and relevant content, enhancing their user experience. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by advancements in technology, increasing mobile usage, and the need for effective marketing strategies. Marketers also leverage data analytics to gain insights into consumer behavior and preferences, enabling them to deliver targeted and effective ads. The Realty sector, for instance, uses mobile advertising to reach potential buyers and tenants, while the E-commerce industry uses it to drive sales and conversions. Overall, the Mobile Advertising Market is a vital component of the digital marketing landscape, offering opportunities for businesses to connect with their audience in a more personalized and effective way.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Companies:

Mobile Advertising Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Mobile Advertising Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alphabet Inc., AppLovin Corp., Criteo SA, DIGI117 Ltd., Digital Turbine Inc., DotC United Group, EPOM, GUMGUM Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., ironSource Ltd., Leadbolt Pty Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Media and Games Invest SE, Meta Platforms Inc., MOLOCO Inc., Otello Corp. ASA, Unity Software Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Yeahmobi Inc., Zynga Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape



Type

Search



Display



Video



Others

End-user

Large Enterprise



SMEs

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio