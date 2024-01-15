Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Size Projected to Reach Over USD 1,277.16 Million By 2032, at 7.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Regular Mattress, Split-leg Business, and Half Mattress); By Usgae; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



Global mobile air transfer mats market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 624.89 million in 2022 to USD 1277.16 million in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

A Quick Review

What are Mobile Air Transfer Mats?

Mobile air transfer mats have surfaced as an important solution in the healthcare sector, modifying patient care and security in the course of transfers. These movable mats that are embedded with air helped technology permit patients to advance amidst surfaces in a smooth and moderate manner, decreasing the probability of injury to both patients and caregivers. The rapidly rising demand for mobile air transfer mats market can be attributed to these mats being progressed into important tools for pushing patient movability, conserving nobility, and maximizing functional efficacy with a broad gamut of applications stretching across hospitals, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and home healthcare setups.

The mobile air transfer mats market growth can be attributed to the escalating surfacing of the mobile air transfer mats as an important and condemnatory elucidation for the healthcare sector to transfigure patient's care and security in the course of the transfers and permitting patients to proceed between the surfaces in a considerate and smooth manner while diminishing the probability of injury to patients and caretakers are amidst the foremost elements impacting the market growth.

Who are the Largest Mobile Air Transfer Mats Producers in the World?

Airpal

ArjoHuntleigh

Baxter International Inc.

Benmor Medical

Etac AB

EZ Way

G Health Products Inc.

HoverTech International

Inovi Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Meditek

Medline Industries

Sage Products

SPH Medical Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Important Highlights from the Report

These mats are being progressed into important tools for pushing patient movability, conserving nobility, and maximizing functional efficacy, which is pushing market expansion.

Transfigure patient's care and security in the course of the transfers is propelling the market growth.

The mobile air transfer mats market segmentation is primarily based on product, usage, end user, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Increase in global geriatric population : As the worldwide aging populace escalates, the requirement and demand for healthcare services escalate acutely as geriatric people are more likely and inclined to several movability problems and bedsores that render progressive air transfer mats extremely important for their ease and care. The mobile air transfer mats market size is expanding as apart from this, the existence of many detrimental illnesses covering the globe involving diabetes and obesity that frequently need bed rest or cause expanded periods of rest is expected to encourage market growth over the years.

: As the worldwide aging populace escalates, the requirement and demand for healthcare services escalate acutely as geriatric people are more likely and inclined to several movability problems and bedsores that render progressive air transfer mats extremely important for their ease and care. The mobile air transfer mats market size is expanding as apart from this, the existence of many detrimental illnesses covering the globe involving diabetes and obesity that frequently need bed rest or cause expanded periods of rest is expected to encourage market growth over the years. Rise in intricate surgeries: Neurological surgeries such as brain nursing and spinal fusions favor the mat's capacity to retain patients easily in the course of transfers. The mobile air transfer mats market sales are soaring as the requirement for secure transfer succeeding organ transplant and cancer surgeries, guaranteeing the slightest disruption to intricate healing procedures, is pushing market proliferation. These mats are necessary for post-surgery cure as they enhance patient comfort, decrease issues, and enhance holistic recuperation results.

Trends and Opportunities

Technological progression: There is a growing spread amidst prime businesses globally offering such solutions towards established mats armed with wireless remote controls and alternate inventive attributes permitting caregivers to handily regulate pressure mounting and decisiveness without the requirement to physically touch the mattress. Thus, this causes enhanced patient ease and decreases the probability of interfering with patients in the course of accommodation; it is anticipated to propel the market ahead in the near future.

Segmental Analysis

Regular Mattress Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the regular mattress segment witnessed a sharp rise. The mobile air transfer mats market demand is on the rise due to several beneficial properties of these mattresses, involving pronounced ease and reduced abrasion in the course of gestures, together with the potential to highlight the productiveness in enhancing or upgrading patient mobility and care. Further, the escalating aggregate of strict regulatory caliber and instructions in context to patient care and security that are established by prime health jurisdiction and healthcare firms globally are additionally propelling and motivating healthcare provisions to finance massively in superior standard medical equipment involving regular mattresses.

Disposable Segment Dominated the Market

Based on usage, the disposable segment dominated the market. The mobile air transfer mats market trends include growing patient inclination for single-use commodities predominantly due to escalating hygiene worries, escalated ease, and reward as contrasted to alternate commodity kinds obtainable in the market. As disposable air transfer mats are convenient and do not need any type of sizeable training, they are acquiring notable traction among healthcare providers by rendering them while making them capable of speedily positioning them for patient transfers, conserving time and decreasing the probability of injury to both patients or caregivers or staff.

Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1277.16 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 670.06 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Invacare Corporation, G Health Products, EZ Way, Benmor Medical, Baxter International, Stryker Corporation, and Medline Industries Segments Covered By Product, By Usage, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest mobile air transfer mats market share due to the increased spread and existence of post-surgery cures ensuing from the hip substitution processes. Apart from this, the speedy development in the building and augmentation of healthcare means involving hospitals and extended care centers makes it possible to spread out contemporary opportunities for the merger of progressive patient transfer clarification as an important part of the contemporary healthcare framework.

Asia Pacific: This region will grow at a rapid pace due to its compactly populated geriatric population and growing consciousness amidst healthcare providers and the significance of patient security. Also, a handful of nations of the region are becoming the favored ports of call for medical tourists because of their accessible healthcare services and products; therefore, the escalating number of medical tourists in the region and the requirement and demand for progressive medical instruments involving mobile air transfer mats are significantly escalating.

Browse the Detail Report "Mobile Air Transfer Mats Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Regular Mattress, Split-leg Business, and Half Mattress); By Usgae; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mobile-air-transfer-mats-market

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected mobile air transfer mats market value?

Ans: The current market value is USD 670.06 million, and the expected market value is USD 1277.16 million.

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%

Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans: The factors driving the market growth are the increasing geriatric population and the rise in intricate surgeries

Which segment accounts for the largest mobile air transfer mats market share?

Ans: The regular mattress segment accounted for the largest market share

Polaris Market Research has segmented the mobile air transfer mats market report based on product, usage, end user, and region:

Mobile Air Transfer Mats, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)

Regular Mattress

Split-leg Mattress

Half Mattress

Mobile Air Transfer Mats, Usage Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)

Disposable

Reusable

Mobile Air Transfer Mats, End User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Mobile Air Transfer Mats, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2023 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Malaysia

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa

