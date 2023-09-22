Mobile Augmented Reality Market to grow by USD 83.48 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market driven by increasing dependence on apps and the proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Augmented Reality Market by application (Marketing and advertisement, Gaming and entertainment, Education and learning, Travel and tourism, and Others), end-user (Enterprise and Consumer), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the mobile augmented reality market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 83.48 billion. Increasing dependence on apps and the proliferation of AR apps for numerous activities is the major factor driving the growth of the market. The widespread use of smartphones and the growing availability of reasonable mobile devices have broadened the potential user base for AR applications, driving demand and usage of AR applications. Also, the availability of high-speed Internet and the expansion of 4G and 5G networks have promoted real-time data processing, allowing seamless AR experiences that need constant data exchange. However, AR applications are used in real estate and architecture to deliver virtual tours of properties, visualize architectural designs, and overlay virtual objects over physical spaces. In addition, AR is used in corporate environments for maintenance, repair, and training purposes, enhancing worker productivity and efficiency. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global mobile AR market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Stringent government regulations on the privacy of data are the major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Generally, mobile AR apps gather and process user data, including location information and personal preferences. Stringent norms regarding data privacy and security, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, can increase costs and compliance needs for AR developers and service providers. Neglect to comply with such regulations can result in substantial penalties and reputational damage which limits the growth of the mobile AR market players. Also, government regulations regarding content, copyright, and intellectual property can impact the development and distribution of AR content. Adherence to such restrictions may limit the functionality and user experience of mobile AR applications. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global mobile AR market during the forecast period.

The mobile augmented reality market has been segmented by application (Marketing and advertisement, Gaming and entertainment, Education and learning, Travel and tourism, and Others), end-user (Enterprise and Consumer), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the marketing and advertisement segment will be significant during the forecast period. AR delivers a wider range of interactive experiences than conventional advertising methods. Its ability to interact with virtual objects and content in a real environment grabs consumers' attention and keeps them engaged in marketing campaigns. Also, AR enables consumers to view products in their own environment before making a purchase. AR attributes built into popular social media platforms enable brands to interact directly with users through AR filters, effects, and interactive content, developing their reach of marketing campaigns. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the marketing and advertising segment of the global mobile AR market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the mobile augmented reality market:

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology Pvt. Ltd., PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc.

Mobile Augmented Reality Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 83,489.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Augmented Pixels Inc., Blippar Ltd., Independiente Communication Ltd., Inglobe Technologies Srl, Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., mCloud Technologies Corp., Niantic Inc., Plural Technology Pvt. Ltd., PTC Inc., QuestUpon, Robert Bosch GmbH, Seabery Augmented Technology SL group, Seiko Epson Corp., VividWorks Oy, weAR Srl, Wikitude GmbH, and Zugara Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

