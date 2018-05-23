Mobile Banking: How can Telcos Enter the Retail Banking Market - Strategies of M-Pesa, M-Shwari, Orange Money, Telenor Banka, Orange Finance, Orange Cash, O2 Banking and Orange Bank

This study addresses the mobile banking penetration strategy for a telco.

After a review of the disruptions that reconfigure the banking market, the study focuses on the various strategic questions that may arise when a telco is launching such an initiative: How does mobile banking make sense for a telco? What sort of mobile financial services can a telco provide? How should a telco enter the mobile banking market? How much does it cost and how much revenue could it produce?

The study is based on the analysis of mobile banking and mobile payment initiatives launched by telcos of which: M-Pesa, M-Shwari, Orange Money, Telenor Banka, Orange Finance, Orange Cash, O2 Banking and Orange Bank. These examples, representative in many respects of the diversity of telcos (geography, typology of services, chronology of services and similar factors.) are also representative of different penetration models of the mobile banking market and are each subject to business cases. Other examples, from telcos, fintechs or the Internet giants, also illustrate the point.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key findings

1.2. Recommendations: one solution for entering the mobile banking market is to share the risk with a banking partner



2. Methodology & introduction

2.1. General methodology

2.2. Introduction: the online banking revolution will continue, relentlessly

2.2.1. Regulatory disruption: with banking regulation new entrants can change banking market

2.2.2. Technological disruption: new technologies and user-centric UX open the banking market to fintech

2.2.3. Business model disruption: new business models are opening the market to new data-driven entrants

2.2.4. Conclusion: the banking and payment industry is transiting major change, with new entrants



3. How M-Banking makes sense for telcos

3.1. Traditional key players in electronic payment value chain

3.2. New players on the banking value chain

3.3. New opportunities for telcos - direct and indirect - on the value chain



4. The sort of mobile financial services a telco can provide

4.1. Type of mobile financial services from mobile payment to mobile banking

4.1.1. Mobile payment

4.1.2. Mobile banking

4.1.3. Advanced mobile banking

4.2. Assessment of service-wise market potential for a telco

4.2.1. Banks and telco financial services perspective

4.2.2. Service-wise market potential valuation for telcos

4.3. Value-added services proposition to a telco's customers



5. The best way for a telco to enter the mobile banking market

5.1. Types of variables which may influence the penetration strategy

5.2. Partnership approach to enter the banking market

5.2.1. With or without a banking partner?

5.2.2. What type of partnership?

5.2.3. What type of partner?

5.3. Eight illustrative business cases of different penetration strategies

5.3.1. Telco-only business model

5.3.2. Bank-led partnership business model

5.3.3. Partnership 50/50 business model

5.3.4. Telco-led partnership business model



6. The costs of m-banking, and its revenues

6.1. Mobile banking market opportunity

6.2. Business model

6.2.1. Cases of profitable mobile banking by telcos are originating in developing countries with a sizeable opportunity among the unbanked

6.2.2. In developed countries, the prime example of profitable mobile banking are to be found in fintech initiatives that focused on niche services and applied a low-cost strategy to acquire a mass audience.

6.3. Costs and revenues breakdown

6.3.1. Revenues: direct revenues are not the only sources of revenue for a telco

6.3.2. Costs: financing requirement is mainly driven by customer growth



