Mobile Communication Antenna Market to grow by USD 1.63 billion between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for smart devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Communication Antenna Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the mobile communication antenna market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 1.63 billion. The increasing demand for smart devices drives the market growth. Smartphones, smart locks, smart appliances, and other IoT devices are some of the smart devices aiding the market growth for mobile communication antennas. The growth of smart devices is capitalized by smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). They are releasing products that incorporate innovative technologies to enable M2M communication and are focusing on launching smart devices and their supporting services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Communication Antenna Market 2024-2028

Market Challenge - Factors like the frequent technological advances and upgrades challenge the mobile communication antenna market growth. Wireless communication is facilitated by the main functionality of an antenna. Although the antennas are fitted to communication and Internet-enabled devices, the constant technological advances and upgrades are challenging mobile communication antenna manufacturers. OEMs need to design antennas that are viable for all kinds of technological changes including 5G, LTE, and LTE-Advanced(LTE-A). In order to implement such connectivity-related services, wireless antennas that can emit radiation in a horizontal form are required.

The mobile communication antenna market is segmented based on Product (Macrocells and Smallcells), Type (Directional antennas and Omnidirectional antennas), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Macrocells is the product segment that is generating major growth in the overall mobile communication antenna market. It is a cell site in a mobile communication network that offers radio coverage to a larger area and a larger user base when compared with small cells. Macrocells transmit data signals as output, which are 5-10 times more intense than those transmitted by small cells.

APAC will contribute 46% to the growth of the global mobile communication antenna market during the forecast period. The region also has some of the major telecommunication companies in the world.

Key Companies in the Mobile Communication Antenna Market:

Abracon LLC, Alpha Wireless Ltd., Amphenol Corp., Antenova Ltd., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Johanson Technology Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Mobile Mark Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Siretta Ltd., Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wistron NeWeb Corp.Â , Yageo Corp.

Mobile Communication Antenna Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.22 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

