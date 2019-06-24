Mobile Communications America Acquires Crosspoint Communications

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), one of the largest Motorola Solutions channel partners and a leading provider of technology solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of Crosspoint Communications, a full-service wireless integrator in the southwestern U.S.

Crosspoint Communications

With locations in Texas, Colorado and Arizona, Crosspoint has been a premier sales and service provider to the commercial and public safety sector for more than 22 years. Crosspoint, formerly known as DFW Communications, was established in 1996 as an authorized Motorola Solutions partner. With 120 employees and 9 locations, Crosspoint specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of two-way voice and data communications.

Craig Sikes, COO of Crosspoint, looks forward to the benefits of this acquisition, saying, "We are excited to leverage the MCA footprint and increase our portfolio of solutions to better serve our customers and employees. Our common culture of putting service first makes this a perfect fit."

"We are excited for Crosspoint Communications to join the MCA family. The additional capabilities and geographic footprint extend the services offered by MCA and strengthen our market presence as a national full-service solutions partner," said Vince Foody of MCA . "Crosspoint has an outstanding reputation, excellent technical, sales and support staff and aligns well with our Service-First DNA culture."

The addition of Crosspoint Communications expands MCA's geographic footprint to more than 50 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. MCA will continue to grow through the acquisitions of established Motorola Solutions Partners.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers' operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solution, deploys it on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified. MCA provides an unmatched footprint of trusted technical staff that will be there from install through the life-cycle of the solution. MCA is committed to a personal level of service and support.

