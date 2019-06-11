Mobile Communications America Acquires Hasty's Communications

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), one of Motorola Solutions' largest channel partners and a leading provider of technology solutions and services, today announced the acquisition of Hasty's Communication. With locations in Brunswick and Waycross, Georgia as well as Jacksonville, Florida, Hasty's offers a broadened footprint for MCA in the southeast region.

Since their origin in 1979 as an authorized Motorola Service Center, Hasty's has specialized in Motorola two-way radios and Avaya business telephone systems, becoming the primary servicer and provider to the public safety and first responders in their territories. They also bring a technical staff with more than 300 years of combined experience in the radio field.

President and owner Steve Banister, based out of Brunswick, raises excitement about the new acquisition, which he says will offer an elevation to the already "stellar level" of service being provided to Motorola's existing customer base. According to Banister, joining MCA "gives us the opportunity to break into markets we haven't been in and allows greater access to resources and a larger portfolio of solutions for our customers."

"We are thrilled for Hasty to join the MCA family," said Vince Foody of MCA. "They have an outstanding reputation in the communities they serve and align well with the MCA Service-First DNA. We are excited to broaden our reach in Georgia and Florida."

The acquisition brings MCA's total locations to 43, spanning Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. MCA will continue to grow through the acquisitions of established Motorola Solution's Partners.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers' operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solution, deploys it on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified. MCA provides an unmatched footprint of trusted technical staff that will be there from install through the life-cycle of the solution. MCA is committed to a personal level of service and support.

