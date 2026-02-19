Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) Recognized as the Top Nokia Mission-Critical Partner for North America for 2025

Recognizing Excellence in Critical Infrastructure and Innovation

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, has been recognized as the Nokia top mission-critical partner for North America for 2025. Nokia celebrates MCA's relentless commitment to engineering excellence, innovative technology, and trusted partnerships that drive meaningful impact for customers nationwide.

"Our customers are at the heart of every solution we craft. This acknowledgment underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology and empowering those we serve," said Jack Samet, Vice President of Network Infrastructure Solutions. "It is a reflection of the expertise, drive, and vision shared by our entire team. Our powerful collaboration with Nokia continues to inspire new possibilities as we enable industries with resilient, future-ready infrastructure."

MCA Named Nokia's Top Mission Critical Partner in North America Post this

Advancing Vital Industries Through Innovation

MCA stands at the forefront of advancing critical network infrastructure, specializing in Optical Networking, MPLS, Broadband, Microwave, and Data Center Fabric technologies. By meeting the evolving needs of sectors such as mission-critical, SLED, AI and cloud, MCA reaffirms its pursuit to drive operational excellence and digital transformation for customers tackling society's most important challenges.

The Power of Partnership

This recognition from Nokia highlights the strength of the partnership between two industry leaders. MCA leverages Nokia's world-class technology portfolio to deliver secure, high-performance solutions, building trust with partners and customers alike. Together, they are shaping the future of mission-critical communications.

"At Nokia, partnership is fundamental to how we support mission-critical enterprises," said Jeff Dean, Vice President of North America Partner Sales for Nokia. "In 2025, MCA distinguished itself as the top Mission Critical partner through engineered solutions, operational discipline, and trusted execution. Their ability to translate complex challenges into resilient outcomes makes them an exceptional partner."

Commitment to Excellence

Looking ahead, MCA and Nokia share a vision for progress. They are committed to blazing new trails through continuous innovation and to strengthening their collaboration to address the evolving needs of mission-critical and AI infrastructure. As they build on their collective expertise and trusted partnership, they are inspired by the opportunity to shape the next generation of resilient, future-ready solutions that empower customers and communities to unlock their full potential. The future holds remarkable promise, and together, MCA and Nokia are well-positioned to lead the way.

Learn more about MCA's Network Infrastructure Solutions.

About Mobile Communications America

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in wireless communication, data, and security solutions. With a team of over 1,700 professionals, MCA serves more than 65,000 customers nationwide across public safety, commercial, education, healthcare, utilities, and government sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

SOURCE Mobile Communications America