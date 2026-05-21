Mobile Communications America (MCA) Named 2026 Semtech Partner of the Year for Revenue

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA), a national leader in integrated communication, connectivity, and security solutions, has been recognized as the 2026 Partner of the Year in Revenue by Semtech Corporation, a global leader in high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity solutions. This prestigious recognition celebrates the outstanding performance of MCA's Cellular Networking Solutions Team, showcasing their excellence in every aspect of their partnership with Semtech.

This award highlights MCA's continued commitment to driving measurable business outcomes through innovative solutions built on Semtech's advanced technologies. Over the past year, MCA achieved record-setting growth with Semtech solutions by helping organizations improve connectivity, enhance operational visibility, and scale critical infrastructure. This marks MCA's second consecutive year receiving this honor, underscoring the team's sustained performance and growing impact.

"This recognition from Semtech reflects the strength of our partnership and the dedication of our team. Strong partnerships create stronger outcomes for customers," said Dave Walton, President of Data at MCA. "Our relationship with Semtech continues to help us deliver reliable, scalable solutions that address real operational needs, and we are proud to be recognized for that work."

Semtech's Partner of the Year awards program honors channel partners who demonstrate exceptional performance, customer impact, and alignment with Semtech's strategic priorities. MCA stood out for its ability to drive revenue growth while delivering consistent value across deployments.

"MCA has proven to be a key partner in expanding the reach and impact of our solutions," said Hieu Duong, Head of Router Sales, Americas and EMEA, at Semtech. "Their expertise, customer-first approach, and strong execution make them a valuable extension of our team. We are proud to recognize MCA with this award."

MCA and Semtech have built a strong partnership focused on enabling smarter, more connected operations across industries such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and utilities. Together, the companies continue to support customers with scalable, future-ready solutions that improve efficiency and support long-term growth.

Learn more about the partnership between MCA and Semtech here.

About Mobile Communications America

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is a national leader in integrated wireless communication, data, and security solutions. With a team of over 1,600 professionals, MCA serves customers nationwide across public safety, education, healthcare, utilities, government, and commercial sectors. From two-way radios and network infrastructure to access control and video surveillance, MCA delivers comprehensive systems that ensure safety, security, and operational efficiency with a service-first approach. Learn more at www.callmc.com.

SOURCE Mobile Communications America