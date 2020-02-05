Mobile Core Network Shipments Forecast to Reach $45 B through 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published forecast report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, Mobile Core Network (MCN) shipments are forecasted to reach $45 B from 2019 to 2024, representing a 5 percent CAGR.

"In 2020, we will see the launch of the 5G core for 5G standalone networks. The 4G evolved packet core is expected to peak in 2022 and then the 5G core will continue the growth," observed David Bolan, Senior Analyst at Dell'Oro Group. "By 2024, the 5G core will represent about 50 percent of wireless packet core revenues," continued Bolan.

The primary drivers of the MCN market are the continuous growth of both the number of subscribers and connected consumer devices in mobile broadband, increasing bandwidth requirements, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Network Function Virtualization (NFV) with Cloud-Native Network Functions (CNFs) will be at nearly 90 percent by 2024.

The Mobile Core Network 5-Year Forecast Report includes the following highlights:

Wireless Packet Core is the largest segment of the MCN market with 45 percent share.

Initial 5G Core investments will begin in 2020 with a slow ramp.

Over half of the 5G Core investment will be reached by 2024.

The Europe , Middle East , and Africa region will experience the largest growth through 2024.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of market trends by network function implementation (Non-NFV and NFV), covering revenue, licenses, average selling price, and regional forecasts for various network functions.

