Mobile Deep Packet Inspection Market size to grow by USD 26.54 billion growth between 2023 - 2028

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Deep Packet Inspection Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the mobile deep packet inspection market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 26.54 billion.

Facts in Glance:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Deep Packet Inspection Market 2024-2028

Market Segmentation:

Applications: Internet Service Provider, Government, Enterprise, Education



Types: Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI



Regions: APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa , South America

, , & , Key companies in the mobile deep packet inspection market include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cubro Acronet GesmbH, Enea AB, Extreme Networks Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Lionic Corp., LogRhythm Inc., Netronome, NetScout Systems Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Sandvine Corp., SolarWinds Corp., Trovicor Intelligence, Viavi Solutions Inc., WiseSpot Co. Ltd., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver - The expansion of the Mobile Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is driven by the rise in cybercrimes and web attacks, necessitating advanced cybersecurity measures. Mobile Network Operators utilize DPI for traffic analysis, data monitoring, packet filtering, and intrusion detection. It enables threat detection, protocol analysis, and application awareness, supporting policy enforcement. The increasing reliance on mobile devices amplifies the significance of DPI in safeguarding networks against evolving cyber threats.

Leading trend - The Mobile Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market is expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing demands for network security. It caters to network performance, content filtering, and mobile traffic management, offering network intelligence and network visibility. DPI's network traffic optimization, bandwidth management, and Quality of Service (QoS), thereby enhancing mobile data optimization. The increasing emphasis on network security boosts the adoption of DPI for effective management and optimization of mobile networks.

Challenge - A primary challenge impeding Mobile Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market growth is the insufficient awareness surrounding DPI solutions. This hampers effective subscriber profiling and anomaly detection in mobile broadband networks. DPI's capabilities in real-time analysis, malware detection, and mobile application security are underutilized due to limited awareness. Addressing user privacy concerns and ensuring regulatory compliance is significant for broader acceptance and effective deployment of DPI solutions in mobile networks.

The lack of awareness of DPI solutions hampers market growth. A significant hurdle for the global mobile deep packet inspection market is the widespread lack of awareness regarding this technology. This results in low adoption rates, especially in emerging economies. Additionally, misconceptions about implementation costs and the perceived limited utility further hinder acceptance. Organizations often underestimate the potential threats they face, leading to reluctance to invest in dedicated risk management systems, impeding market growth in the forecast period.

The mobile deep packet inspection market is segmented based on Application (Internet service provider, Government, Enterprise, and Education), Type (Standalone DPI and Integrated DPI), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The internet service provider segment is significant during the forecast period. Deep packet inspection enables ISPs to access extensive data on human interactions and Internet usage, including detailed content like SMTP emails. This technology allows ISPs to monitor encrypted network traffic, controlling data packet exchange. ISPs, being primary data service providers, are expected to integrate DPI services into their infrastructure initially, driving segment growth and overall market expansion during the forecast period.

is significant during the forecast period. Deep packet inspection enables ISPs to access extensive data on human interactions and Internet usage, including detailed content like SMTP emails. This technology allows ISPs to monitor encrypted network traffic, controlling data packet exchange. ISPs, being primary data service providers, are expected to integrate DPI services into their infrastructure initially, driving segment growth and overall market expansion during the forecast period. North America will contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

