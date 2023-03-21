Mobile Device Management Market to be Worth $28.37 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile device management market size is expected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace and the need to secure and manage them. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, employees are increasingly using their personal devices for work purposes. This trend, commonly referred to as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), has led to an increase in the number of mobile devices that need to be managed and secured within an organization. Mobile device management (MDM) solutions provide a centralized platform for managing & securing mobile devices, including the ability to enforce security policies, monitor device usage, and remotely wipe data in case of loss or theft.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The software segment is anticipated to observe a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of mobile devices used in the workplace has made it difficult for organizations to manage and secure their devices. MDM software provides a centralized platform to manage and secure mobile devices, making it easier for organizations to maintain control over their devices.

The cloud segment is anticipated to observe the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based MDM solutions offer a convenient, secure, and cost-effective way for organizations to manage and secure their mobile devices. They provide various benefits that can help organizations improve their efficiency and productivity while protecting their sensitive data.

The laptops segment is anticipated to record a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. MDM solutions are becoming increasingly important for managing laptops in enterprise environments. They provide additional security controls, simplify app deployment, enable remote management, and help organizations meet compliance requirements.

The IOS segment will witness steady growth from 2023 to 2030. MDM solutions can provide IOS devices with a security control to protect corporate data and applications. These solutions allow IT administrators to remotely manage device settings, enforce security policies, and control access to corporate resources.

The enterprises segment will have high growth as enterprises are increasingly adopting MDM solutions to manage and secure the growing number of mobile devices used by their employees.

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period. SMEs increasingly adopting MDM solutions, driven by the growing use of mobile devices in the workplace and the need for improved security & device management.

The retail segment will register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Retailers have increasingly adopted MDM solutions to streamline device management, increase security, and improve employee productivity. MDM solutions can help retailers manage a large number of devices across multiple locations, ensuring that devices are up-to-date with the latest security patches and software updates.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to rising disposable incomes, increasing internet penetration, and growing demand for mobile devices in emerging economies, such as India and China . The region is also home to a large number of SMEs that are increasingly adopting MDM solutions to manage and secure their mobile devices.

Read 150 page market research report, "Mobile Device Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Deployment, By Device Type, By Operating System, By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Mobile Device Management Market Growth & Trends

As more organizations adopt BYOD policies or provide employees with company-owned mobile devices, the demand for MDM solutions is expected to continue to grow. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile devices has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work has become the norm for many organizations. As employees work from home or other locations outside of the traditional office, the need for MDM solutions to manage and secure employee devices outside of the organization's network perimeter has increased. However, the mobile device landscape is highly fragmented, with a wide range of operating systems, device types, and versions in use. This fragmentation makes it difficult for MDM solutions to provide comprehensive management and security across all devices.

Thus, considering it a challenging factor in the market. MDM solutions need to support a wide range of operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, as well as different device types, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. They also need to support different versions of these operating systems and devices, which can further complicate the management and security of these devices. To address this challenge, MDM vendors are increasingly focusing on providing cross-platform support for a wide range of operating systems and devices. They are also leveraging technologies, such as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs), to provide more seamless integration with different devices and operating systems.

Mobile Device Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mobile device management market based on solution, deployment, device type, operating system, end-use, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Software

Device Management



Application Management



Security Management



Others

Service

Professional Services



Consulting





Integration





Support and Maintenance



Managed Services

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Smartphones

Laptops

Tablets

Others

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Android

IOS

Windows

Others

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Personal/Home Use

Enterprises

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players of Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market

SOTI, Inc.

Manage Engine

Microsoft Corp.

IBM

Cisco Systems

SAP SE

Broadcom, Inc.

VMware

Citrix Systems

Kaspersky Labs

Ivanti

Micro Focus

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

SolarWinds

Jamf

