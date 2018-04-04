Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The Mobile Device Management (MDM) market to grow from USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.86 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors that are expected to be driving the Mobile Device Management market are the propagation of smartphones and tablets, the increasing productivity of both employees and enterprises, and the growing security concerns to protect corporate data.

The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Mobile Device Management market size based on types (solutions and services), deployment types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. Among the solutions segment, the security management subsegment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The security management solution is used to protect corporate information from cyber-attacks. This solution also helps organizations in formulating stringent security policies for protecting their corporate data from outside threats. The security and privacy of devices and applications have been the top priorities for every business, as mobile devices are more vulnerable to attacks as compared to that of desktops and Personal Computers (PCs).

The cloud deployment type is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market, as it is being rapidly accepted by various enterprises, because of its easy, flexible, affordable, and scalable features. Moreover, cloud-based solutions empower IT teams to enroll, lock, protect, and manage devices from a remote location. Modern mobile device operating systems demand regular updates of their platforms for their smooth functioning. A cloud-based MDM solution offers a faster response to such updates as compared to that of an on-premises solution.

Among the industry verticals, healthcare is expected to be one of the fastest growing in the Mobile Device Management market, due to the widespread adoption of mobile devices in this industry vertical. The wide use of mobile devices among patients, doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff has increased across the globe. Therefore, it is expected to drive the adoption of MDM solutions in this industry vertical. MDM plays an important role in the healthcare industry vertical by providing a 360 view of customers and optimizing interactions at every point.

Mobile Device Management Market

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the Mobile Device Management market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The region has been receptive toward adopting MDM solutions within organizations to safeguard their content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyber-attacks, and severe data losses.

The APAC region is expected to experience a strong growth in the coming years, as the organizations are looking forward to adopting enterprise mobility solutions for meeting the demands of a dynamic mobile workforce. Economic growth, young population, cloud-based solutions for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), use of local brand tablets and smartphones for business purposes, and the growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are the expected factors to be driving the overall MDM market in this region.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based MDM solutions among the SMEs is expected to offer huge opportunities for the growth of the Mobile Device Management market. However, the declining adoption of BYOD among businesses is expected to act as a major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the MDM market.

The major vendors in the MDM market include BlackBerry (Canada), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), MobileIron (US), VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), ManageEngine (US), SAP (Germany), Sophos (UK), and SOTI (Canada). The key innovators include Mitsogo (US) and 42Gears Mobility Systems (India).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Mobile Device Management Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 4 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2018

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Propagation of Smartphones and Tablets

5.2.1.2 Increasing Productivity of Both Employees and Enterprises

5.2.1.3 Growing Security Concerns to Protect the Corporate Data

5.2.1.4 Need for MDM Solutions to Manage and Synchronize Different Platforms Through A Single Console

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance of Employees to Implement MDM Solutions in Their Personal Phones Due to Privacy Issues

5.2.2.2 Declining Adoption of Byod Among Businesses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Cloud-Based Deployment By SMEs

5.2.3.2 Integration of MDM Capabilities Into the UEM Suite

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Selecting the Right MDM Vendor, and Triangular Competition Among Peers

5.2.4.2 Complexities in Interoperability, Cross-Platform Implementations, and Management of Multiple Mobile Devices From Different Vendors

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Innovation Spotlight

5.5 Mobile Device Management Market Analysis, By Device

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 Smartphones

5.5.3 Laptops

5.5.4 Tablets

5.5.5 Phablets



6 Mobile Device Management Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Device Management

6.2.1.1 Use Case: Device Management Solutions' Ability to Manage Field Workers' Mobile Devices Efficiently

6.2.2 Application Management

6.2.2.1 Use Case: Managing Educational App on the Air

6.2.3 Security Management

6.2.3.1 Use Case: Securing Patient's Data

6.2.4 Others

6.2.4.1 Use Case: Improving Workforce Efficiency With the Help of Kiosk Management Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Consulting Services

6.3.1.2 Integration and Deployment

6.3.1.3 Training and Support

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Mobile Device Management Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Market By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecom

9.4 Retail

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Education

9.7 Transportation and Logistics

9.8 Government and Public Sector

9.9 Manufacturing and Automotive

9.10 Others



10 Mobile Device Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Players Operating in the Mobile Device Management Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 New Product/Solution/Service Launches

11.3.2 Business Expansions

11.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.3.4 Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Blackberry

12.3 IBM

12.4 Microsoft

12.5 Mobileiron

12.6 VMware

12.7 Citrix Systems

12.8 Manageengine, A Division of Zoho Corporation

12.9 SAP

12.10 Sophos

12.11 Soti

12.12 Key Innovators

12.12.1 Mitsogo

12.12.2 42gears Mobility Systems



