Mobile Food Services Market size is set to grow by USD 17.7 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for convenience foods to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile food services market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period. Rising demand for convenience foods is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing marketing initiatives. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc, Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile food services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Food and Beverages), Application (Food truck and Removable container), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc, Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Mobile food service vendors utilize various social media platforms for effective marketing communication. Twitter enables real-time interaction with customers, providing location updates and responding to queries. Facebook and Instagram offer a diverse audience pool, with brand-specific hashtags increasing reach. Foursquare is ideal for food truck owners, boosting footfall with location-based services. YouTube provides a platform for informative and engaging video content, attracting and retaining customers. LinkedIn facilitates business-to-business conversations, expertise demonstration, and partner/supplier connections. The increasing use of these platforms drives the growth of the mobile food services market.

The Mobile Food Services Market is experiencing a surge in demand due to its budget-friendly, time-saving, and convenient offerings. Online orders and home delivery are popular trends, leading to an increase in joint ventures and foreign investments. Key market players like Kogi BBQ, DessertTruck Works, Don Chow Tacos, Baby's Badass Burgers, Flying Pig Truck, Bian Dang, and Burgerville are focusing on sustainable practices and improved packaging processes. The propensity of substitutes, such as brick-and-mortar restaurants, is being addressed through hygiene standards and urbanization. The fast food sector and convenience food are major target audiences, with e-Commerce apps simplifying the ordering process. Inflation and raw material costs are challenges, but the food truck segment continues to thrive in the gourmet cuisine scene, catering to millennials' preferences for innovative food cuisine.

Market Challenges

The mobile food services market relies heavily on the availability and pricing of raw materials for food processing, such as vegetables, sugar, grains, meat, salt, and dairy products. Any disruption in the supply of these commodities, often due to adverse weather conditions or natural calamities, can negatively impact market growth. For instance, El Niño, an irregular weather phenomenon, can cause significant disruptions to crop production in regions like South Asia , Africa , and South America , leading to increased food commodity prices and potential shortages. Mobile food service providers must balance the need to maintain quality and competitive pricing, as the market is price-driven. However, the cost of production can put pressure on profit margins, creating a challenge for vendors to attract consumers while managing their bottom line. Overall, fluctuations in food commodity prices pose a significant hurdle to the growth of the mobile food services market.

, , and , leading to increased food commodity prices and potential shortages. Mobile food service providers must balance the need to maintain quality and competitive pricing, as the market is price-driven. However, the cost of production can put pressure on profit margins, creating a challenge for vendors to attract consumers while managing their bottom line. Overall, fluctuations in food commodity prices pose a significant hurdle to the growth of the mobile food services market. The Mobile Food Services Market faces several challenges in today's business landscape. With the rise of mobile stalls like food trucks, carts, and trailers, maintaining hygiene standards is crucial to attract customers. Urbanization and the fast food sector's growth impact raw material costs and inflation. Millennials' preferences lean towards convenience food from e-Commerce apps and gourmet cuisine, making it essential to cater to diverse food cuisines. The target audience's socio-economic conditions and food dynamics influence the food business's success. Hygiene, convenience, and affordability are key factors in the food truck segment. Traditional meals and tempting menus are in demand, with takeaway options, catering business, and at-door services becoming popular. However, the virus outbreak and social gatherings' restrictions impact the food business significantly. Pre-defined costs, food delivery segment, gazettes, full-service restaurants (FSRs), takeaway options, catering facilities, and socio-economic conditions are other challenges. Food cuisine diversity, from donuts to burgers, sandwiches, pizzas, and traditional meals, adds complexity to the market. Inflation, raw materials, and the food business's adaptation to urban culture are ongoing challenges.

Segment Overview

This mobile food services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Food

1.2 Beverages Application 2.1 Food truck

2.2 Removable container Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food- The Mobile Food Services Market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for convenience foods among urban populations and their evolving food preferences. Consumers seek fresh flavors and innovative offerings, which is leading to new trends in this segment. For instance, Tsuru Food Truck in Australia offers modern Asian cuisine with popular items like meat on skewers, Asian-style desserts, and steamed buns. In the US and Europe, vendors such as Restaurant Brands International and YUM Brands provide donuts, burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas. In APAC and South America, mobile food services cater to local and global palates by offering traditional dishes infused with regional spices. Such factors will fuel the market's growth by catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Research Analysis

The Mobile Food Services Market refers to the business of selling prepared food and beverages from mobile stalls, food trucks, carts, trailers, and stands. This market has gained significant traction due to urbanization and the fast-food sector's convenience. Urban culture and social gatherings have fueled its growth, making it a popular choice for budget-friendly, time-saving options. Hygiene standards are crucial in this industry to ensure food safety and customer satisfaction. With the rise of e-commerce apps, online orders and at-door services have become increasingly popular. The market caters to a diverse target audience, offering a range of cuisines from fast-food facilities to gourmet prepared food. The convenience of mobile food services has proven to be a game-changer in the food industry's dynamics, especially during the virus outbreak when dine-in menus were restricted. Pre-defined costs and takeaway portions add to the market's appeal, making it an essential part of modern food services.

Market Research Overview

The Mobile Food Services Market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising trend of urbanization and the convenience it offers to consumers. Mobile stalls, including food trucks, carts, trailers, and stands, are increasingly popular, particularly in the fast food sector. Hygiene standards are of utmost importance to ensure food safety. Convenience food, such as sandwiches, burgers, pizza, donuts, and traditional meals, are the most popular choices. E-Commerce apps and online ordering have revolutionized the food business, allowing consumers to order from their favorite food trucks or carts with just a few clicks. Millennials and gourmet cuisine are driving the demand for innovative and tempting menus. Inflation and socio-economic conditions have led to an increase in the prevalence of budget-friendly and time-saving convenient food services. The food delivery segment has seen a surge in demand due to the virus outbreak and the restriction of social gatherings. The food business is adapting to the new normal by offering at-door services and takeaway options. The food dynamics are shifting towards sustainable practices, including the packaging process and the use of eco-friendly materials. The food truck segment, with its unique offerings and ability to reach a wider audience, is a key driver of growth in the market. Gastronomy and traditional meals continue to be popular choices, with many catering businesses offering customized menus to meet consumers' preferences. The market is witnessing joint ventures and foreign investments to expand operations and cater to the growing demand. The market is dynamic, with food trends and consumer preferences constantly evolving.

