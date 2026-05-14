Mobile Forensics Market worth $9.99 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Mobile Forensics Market is projected to grow from USD 5.72 billion in 2026 to USD 9.99 billion by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Mobile Forensics Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Mobile Forensics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.72 billion

USD 5.72 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.99 billion

USD 9.99 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 11.8%

Mobile Forensics Market Trends & Insights:

The growing need for rapid evidence turnaround and real-time investigative capabilities is driving the adoption of advanced mobile forensics solutions.

By offering, the services segment accounted for the largest market share of 35.7% in 2026.

By OS type, the Android segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share in 2026.

By vertical, the BFSI segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The North American cloud security market accounted for the largest market share of 43.1% in 2026.

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The growing need for rapid evidence turnaround and real-time investigative capabilities is driving the adoption of advanced mobile forensics solutions. Investigation teams are increasingly required to process and analyze mobile data within shorter timeframes to support time-sensitive operations and decision-making. This creates demand for high-speed extraction, automated analysis, and streamlined workflows that reduce investigation delays. As a result, organizations are investing in solutions that enable faster data processing, improved case prioritization, and efficient handling of large volumes of digital evidence.

Based on services, the professional services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The professional services segment is gaining significant traction in the Mobile Forensics Market as organizations increasingly depend on specialized expertise to manage complex investigative requirements. Enterprises and law enforcement agencies are engaging service providers for consulting, forensic analysis, training, and incident support to address challenges associated with diverse device ecosystems and evolving data structures. The need for accurate evidence handling, compliance with legal standards, and efficient case management is driving demand for professional services. Additionally, organizations are leveraging these services to enhance internal capabilities, optimize forensic workflows, and ensure effective utilization of advanced forensic tools, further strengthening the dominance of this segment.

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By vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The BFSI segment is emerging as a high-growth vertical in the Mobile Forensics Market due to the increasing use of mobile devices in financial transactions, digital banking, and customer interactions. Financial institutions are adopting mobile forensic solutions to investigate fraud, detect unauthorized activities, and analyze transaction-related data across mobile platforms. The growing sophistication of financial fraud and the need for rapid incident response are driving demand for advanced forensic tools that enable detailed analysis of mobile-based financial activities. Additionally, regulatory requirements and the need to maintain data integrity and audit trails are encouraging BFSI organizations to invest in scalable and efficient forensic solutions.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Mobile Forensics Market, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing smartphone penetration, and expanding adoption of mobile-based services across emerging economies. Countries in the region are experiencing a surge in digital transactions, mobile applications, and connected ecosystems, leading to a higher volume of mobile data requiring forensic analysis. Governments and enterprises are investing in digital investigation capabilities to address evolving security challenges and strengthen cyber resilience. Additionally, the growing awareness of digital evidence in legal and investigative processes, along with increasing investments in cybersecurity infrastructure, is contributing to the strong growth of the Mobile Forensics Market in the Asia Pacific.

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Top Companies in Mobile Forensics Market:

The Top Companies Mobile Forensics Market include Cellebrite (Israel), MSAB (Sweden), Oxygen Forensics (US), Magnet Forensics (Canada), Grayshift (US), ElcomSoft (Russia), OpenText (Canada), Exterro (US), Nuix (Australia), and SalvationData (China).

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