Mobile Health Bolsters Expertise with Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist

Adding a Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist (COHC) to the team emphasizes Mobile Health's commitment to employee safety and hearing health initiatives.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to enhance its services and expertise, Mobile Health, a leading occupational health provider, proudly announces the addition of a Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist (COHC) to its team.

"With our COHC's expertise, we're poised to elevate our clients' hearing conservation efforts, mitigate occupational noise-induced hearing loss, and ensure a safer, healthier work environment for all."

– Victoria Roberts, COO of Mobile Health

Bolstering Hearing Conservation Programs for Employers

Introducing a COHC underscores Mobile Health's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions for workplace safety and compliance. With this new addition, Mobile Health is better equipped than ever to assist clients in implementing and maintaining effective OSHA hearing conservation programs.

"Our investment in a Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist reflects our dedication to providing top-tier occupational health services to our clients," said Roberts. "With the expertise of a COHC on our team, we can offer unparalleled support in navigating the complexities of hearing conservation regulations and ensuring the health and safety of employees in noisy work environments."

A Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist is crucial in helping employers create and manage OSHA-compliant hearing conservation programs. They possess specialized knowledge and training in conducting audiometric testing, performing hearing fit tests, providing education and training on hearing protection, and maintaining comprehensive recordkeeping.

Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) stemming from workplace environments is a widespread risk factor, contributing to 14,500 hearing loss cases in 2019 in the private industry. Mobile Health's COHC will work closely with clients to assess their specific needs, develop tailored hearing conservation strategies, and provide ongoing support to ensure program effectiveness and compliance. With their expertise, clients can rest assured that their employees' hearing health is in capable hands.

Expert Support for Employee Hearing Testing and Hearing Conservation Programs

Employers looking to enhance their hearing conservation efforts and ensure compliance with OSHA regulations can now benefit from the expertise of Mobile Health's Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist. See details about our hearing testing and conservation services, or contact us for help with your employee needs.

