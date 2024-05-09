Mobile Health Celebrates 40 Years of Revolutionizing Occupational Health

As Mobile Health looks to the future, their focus remains on streamlining pre-employment and annual compliance screenings so clients can hire faster and easier.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Mobile Health, a leader in occupational health services, reflects on its journey from pioneering mobile services to a national authority. They emphasize innovation, client satisfaction, and adaptability, while embracing change and leveraging technology to streamline processes and meet evolving client needs.

"From starting with a van to becoming a national leader in occupational health services, Mobile Health's 40-year journey epitomizes our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction. As we look ahead, we're energized by the opportunities to continue pushing boundaries and shaping the future of occupational health."

– Bert Brodsky, Chairman of the Board and Founder of Mobile Health

Throughout their 40-year history, Mobile Health has served a diverse range of industries, including home healthcare agencies, staffing firms, transportation, construction, manufacturing, higher education, government, energy, and more. The company's commitment to providing high-quality pre-employment and annual compliance services tailored to the specific needs of each industry has earned it a reputation for excellence and reliability.

Mobile Health's Beginnings

Founded in 1984 by Bert Brodsky, the company's original vision was to provide occupational health services for home healthcare agencies through mobile units (vans). By offering clients and their employees convenient access to pre-employment testing, it eliminated access as a barrier to hiring. The initial pre-employment screening services included drug tests, titers, tuberculosis screenings, and general health screenings. Responding to market demand, Mobile Health ventured into other industries, delivering efficiencies so clients could screen faster and hire sooner.

Growing with Clinics

To see more candidates and employees, and as a natural extension of its services, Mobile Health established its first clinic location in the New York City area. Six more clinic locations throughout New York City were added over the next few years. Shortly thereafter, to support their growing client base and geographic need for employee testing, Mobile Health began partnering with existing clinics in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

In May 2015, Mobile Health's clinic expansion began growing beyond the tri-state area, allowing the company to reach a broader client base and provide its services to employees across the country. Today, Mobile Health has over 6,500 clinics, with 77% of people living within 10 miles of a clinic, and 89% living within 25 miles of one. Giving clients more access is especially important as the workforce becomes more location-diverse due to the rise of remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adding On-Site Services

The concept of on-site events was introduced in 2011 when Mobile Health began sending clinical teams to clients. Their first on-site event was offering flu vaccines for their New York clients. Next, they did on-site respirator fit testing for students at an area college. That was followed with PPD tuberculosis testing, health histories, and physicals for a community service provider. Today, Mobile Health can conduct almost any of its services on-site, offering clients and employees unparalleled convenience and minimal work disruption, plus instant results for many of the tests and exams.

Revolutionary Technology

Most recently, Mobile Health has set out to solve common pain points that impact almost everyone navigating pre-employment and annual compliance screenings: scheduling appointments for candidates and/or employees, getting results, and managing documentation in a compliant fashion. In recognition of and response to these problems, they launched three portals: Patient Portal, Client Portal, and the Respirator Fit Testing Portal.

Patient Portal: Saves clients' time by enabling candidates and/or employees to self-schedule their exams.

Client Portal: Delivers results to clients in real time. Also features scheduling and HIPAA-compliant record-keeping.

Respirator Fit Testing Portal: Simplifies respiratory compliance with online medical evaluations, results tracking, and OSHA-compliant document storage.

Looking Back, Looking Forward

Reflecting on the past four decades, the leadership team at Mobile Health is proudest of what hasn't changed, "Our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and client support," says James Anderson, Chief Growth Officer of Mobile Health. From humble beginnings with one mobile van to a fleet of vans, 6 clinics in the New York City area to 6,500 clinics nationwide, Mobile Health's journey is a testament to innovation.

Looking ahead, Mobile Health remains focused on embracing change, adapting to the evolving needs of its clients, and leveraging technology to streamline and improve the pre-employment and annual compliance exam process. "Our ultimate goal is to help our clients screen faster, so they can hire faster," said Brodsky. With a keen eye on regulatory changes and industry trends, the company is poised to continue revolutionizing occupational health for years to come.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 40 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance, including meeting OSHA and DOH regulations. Mobile Health also enables businesses to consolidate to one provider, and works alongside businesses to build a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

