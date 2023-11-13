Mobile health solutions market to grow by USD 256.69 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing smartphone penetration drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile health solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 256.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.09% according to Technavio. Increasing smartphone penetration drives the mobile health solutions market. Generally, mobile health applications are designed to provide a wide range of functionalities such as health tracking, medication reminders, appointment scheduling, virtual consultations, and access to health resources. Furthermore, the growth can be attributed to factors such as intuitive touchscreens, easy-to-navigate menus, and the availability of multiple languages and accessibility features market smartphones inclusive and user-centric. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the mobile health solutions market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Health Solutions Market 2023-2027

Mobile health solutions market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dexcom Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Ltd., Omada Health Inc., OMRON Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Veradigm LLC, Fitbit LLC, Nokia Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (Providers, Patients, and Payers), Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, and Neurology and others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Mobile health solutions market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dexcom Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Ltd., Omada Health Inc., OMRON Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Veradigm LLC, Fitbit LLC, Nokia Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

Mobile health solutions market – Market Dynamics

Significant Trends -

Growing recent developments related to mobile health solutions is an emerging mobile health solutions market trend. Various market vendors contribute to this trend by introducing new solutions, mergers and acquisitions, and new investments to expand their market reach. In August 2022, Kaiser Permanente of the Northwest and Medical Teams International started a ground-breaking program called Kaiser Permanente Care & Connect which promotes the Mobile Health (mHealth) Solutions Market.

Similarly, in January 2023, global medical technology company Masimo and medical technology giant Royal Philips announced an expanded partnership to enhance patient monitoring capabilities in home telemedicine with the Masimo W1TM advanced health monitoring watch. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges -

Privacy and security concerns associated with mobile health solutions challenge the growth of the mobile health solutions market. Mobile health applications collect and transmit sensitive health data. This ensures the privacy and security of this information is of utmost importance.

Moreover, mobile health solutions are mainly integrated with third-party platforms or devices, such as wearable fitness trackers or electronic health record systems. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the mobile health solutions market during the forecast period.

The mobile health solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

