Mobile Middleware Market size is set to grow by USD 7.60 billion from 2023-2027, Rising demand for mobile enterprise applications boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile middleware market size is estimated to grow by USD 7601.36 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.08% during the forecast period. Mobile middleware is a crucial component of enterprise applications, enabling seamless data exchange and integration between various operating systems, networks, and devices. It supports product approvals, patents, events, and inorganic growth strategies in large enterprises, including the automotive segment. Key services include messaging, data management, and AI technologies like machine learning for customer engagement, supply chain management, and employee productivity. Cost-effective cloud-based solutions facilitate app development and connectivity for different devices and enterprise databases, with recent advancements in IoT and mobile technologies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Middleware Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Mobile Middleware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7601.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, India, China, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Appery LLC, Avon Technologies Pvt Ltd., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Gartner Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Octal IT Solution, Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Softeq Development Corp., Temenos AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc.

Segment Overview

This mobile middleware market report extensively covers market segmentation by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud ) End-user (BFSI, Transportation and logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail and others ) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Deployment

The mobile middleware market in the BFSI sector is experiencing significant growth due to product approvals and patent filings for innovative mobile solutions. Key events and inorganic growth strategies, including acquisitions, are shaping the market landscape. Mobile technologies, such as cloud deployment and cost-effective cloud-based solutions, are driving large enterprises and the automotive segment to adopt mobile middleware. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are enhancing customer engagement, supply chain management, employee productivity, and asset tracking. App developers and apps designing focus on connectivity and different devices, integrating with enterprise databases and IoT. Recent developments include the integration of mobile middleware with IOT policies and employee interaction applications, creating a new business model for the industry.

Geography Overview

The Mobile Middleware Market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread adoption of mobile technologies, IoT, and cloud deployment in enterprises. Product approvals and patent grants continue to fuel innovation in mobile solutions. Inorganic growth strategies, including acquisitions, are common as app developers and solution providers seek to expand their offerings. Key industries, such as large enterprises and the automotive segment, are integrating mobile middleware into their operations for enhanced customer engagement, employee productivity, and asset tracking. Cloud-based solutions offer cost-effectiveness and flexibility, enabling real-time interaction between different apps and devices. Recent developments include the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve business processes, enhance user experiences, and optimize supply chain management. Policies surrounding employee interaction with business apps and devices continue to evolve, shaping the mobile middleware market model.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The BYOD trend drives the mobile middleware market's growth, with employee-owned devices accessing official data. Cloud-based services and enterprise mobility solutions in SMEs and industries like healthcare, energy, and IT contribute. Key areas include product approvals, patents, events, inorganic growth, mobile solutions, AI, ML, customer engagement, and supply chain management. Cost-effective cloud-deployed apps for large enterprises, automotive segment, and asset tracking are facilitated by mobile middleware. Recent developments include app designing, connectivity, IoT, and employee productivity models.

Mobile middleware is a crucial component in optimizing communication between mobile applications and operating systems. Its role includes framing and formatting messages for efficient transfer, minimizing round trips, and reducing energy consumption. The mobile middleware market is significant, with key trends being productivity, cloud services, API deployments, analytics capabilities, and adoption of BYOD in various verticals like retail, healthcare, and education. Market growth is driven by automation trends, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality, and telecom industries. Despite high development costs, the future lies in on-cloud mobile middleware solutions for enterprise applications.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 - 2021) and forecast period(2023-2027)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

In the dynamic world of mobile computing, the Mobile Middleware Market plays a pivotal role in connecting different Apps and devices, enabling seamless communication between them. App developers utilize mobile middleware to design enterprise applications that run efficiently in the mobile environment. Recent developments in IoT and Artificial Intelligence have further expanded the market's scope. Mobile middleware acts as a bridge between mobile applications and enterprise databases, ensuring cost-effectiveness and system compatibility. Middleware solutions are increasingly adopted by large enterprises in various sectors, including the automotive segment, to enhance connectivity and streamline operations. Cloud-based mobile middleware solutions offer additional benefits, such as scalability and flexibility, making them a preferred choice for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's market. Overall, the Mobile Middleware Market continues to evolve, driven by the growing demand for mobile applications and the need for efficient, reliable, and secure connectivity solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Mobile Middleware Market is a significant segment of the technology industry, featuring applications, apps, and services that enable seamless communication between mobile devices and various systems. Apps and apps developers rely on middleware to provide device independence, data synchronization, and connectivity. Middleware solutions, such as Cloud, Cosmos, and Proware, offer device-agnostic development platforms, enabling the creation of cross-platform apps. These middleware solutions also provide essential services like data compression, encryption, and security. The market for mobile middleware is driven by the increasing use of mobile devices and the need for efficient, secure, and reliable communication between devices and systems. The future of mobile middleware lies in the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling advanced functionalities and enhancing user experiences.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio