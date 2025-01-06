Mobile Network 24 (MN24) Announces the First of Its Kind Internal Travel Department for Organ Transport Logistics

BRANDON, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Network 24 has announced the launch of its Internal Travel Department.

MN24's Internal Travel Department concept is the first in the transplant industry. The broker model currently used for transporting organs or recovery teams by aircraft is inefficient and very costly.

The key benefits of having MN24 as your Internal Travel Department are immediate cost reduction due to eliminating the high broker fees, a much faster call-out time when an aircraft or ground transportation is needed on short notice, and increased efficiency when transporting organs and recovery teams.

Our analysis shows that MN24's ITD will save your organization up to 20% annually on organ transport costs. These savings can be reinvested to increase the number of organ transplants you provide.

Michael Lollo, Chief Strategy Officer of MN24, states, "Rarely does a new concept come into organ transplantation that can immediately have such a positive impact on the lives of patients waiting for a life-saving organ." Michael also states, "The Internal Travel Department is an innovative model and can only be found at Mobile Network 24. The immediate reduction in organ acquisition costs will benefit patients and organizations that adopt this model."

Mobile Network 24 coordinates and manages the complex process of organ transplant logistics. We work closely with transplant centers, Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), organ preservation device companies, and transplant team providers to ensure that teams and organs are safely and efficiently transported. With an Internal Travel Department (ITD), you can streamline the transplant process, reduce costs, eliminate delays, and help save more lives.

For more information about Mobile Network 24, please contact Michael Lollo at 917.837.2058 or [email protected] and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mobile Network 24