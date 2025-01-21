Mobile Network 24 (MN24) Supports Living Donor Employees

BRANDON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Network 24 (MN24) is proud to announce that it has joined the Living Donor Circle of Excellence. This program, an initiative from the American Society of Transplantation (AST), celebrates employers who implement internal policies that provide salary support to their employees who choose to be a living organ donor.

"As a living kidney donor who received support from my employer, the NYPD, during my donation in 2018, I wanted to ensure that our employees had the same support here at MN24," states Michael Lollo, Chief Strategy Officer for Mobile Network 24. Michael continues, "Every company should be looking for ways to remove disincentives to allow their employees who want to become a living organ donor to do so without any barriers."

John Gill, MD, Founder of the Living Donor Circle of Excellence said, "Living donors are heroes amongst us, their gift is life-saving for patients in need of a kidney or liver transplant and has a huge positive impact on society. Patients facing life-threatening diseases are able to live normal lives, raise their families, and participate in their communities. By supporting living organ donors, we are also building stronger communities."

Today, more than 100,000 patients are waiting for a life-saving kidney or liver transplant. Of the transplants performed in 2021, living donors accounted for 24% of kidney transplants and 6% of liver transplants. Financial disincentives are a barrier for many potential living organ donors. Living organ donation typically includes a four- to six-week recovery period and many will use their vacation time or take unpaid absences during this period to donate.

The Circle encourages other employers to follow Mobile Network 24 to help others in need of life-saving organ transplants. You can learn more about AST's Living Donor Circle of Excellence here.

Mobile Network 24 coordinates and manages the complex process of organ transplant logistics. They work closely with transplant centers, Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs), organ preservation device companies, and transplant team providers to ensure that teams and organs are safely and efficiently transported to patients in need. Their goal is to streamline the transplant process, eliminate delays, lower organ acquisition costs, and, most importantly, save more lives.

For more information about Mobile Network 24's work, please contact Michael Lollo at [email protected] or 917.837.2058.

SOURCE Mobile Network 24