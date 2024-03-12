Mobile Operating Tables Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - As Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Focus Shifts to Mobile Healthcare Including Mobile Surgical Centers

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Operating Tables - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile Operating Tables estimated at US$877.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hydraulic Mobile Operating Tables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, are projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$699 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electro-Hydraulic segment is estimated at 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Mobile Operating Tables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$284.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$108 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$126.2 Million by the year 2030.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

As Healthcare Costs Continue to Spiral, Focus Shifts to Mobile Healthcare Including Mobile Surgical Centers

Unmet Surgical Needs in Developing Countries Drives Investments in the Establishment of Mobile Surgery Centers

Rise in Mobile Surgery Centers Bodes Well for Market Growth

Technology Innovations Continue to Remain Crucial

Global Growth in Surgeries Drives Demand for Mobile Operating Tables

Elective Cosmetic Surgeries Are Rising in Demand, Post Pandemic, Driving the Trend of Mobile Clinic Services

Hospitals Step-Up Use of Mobile Operating Tables. Here's Why

AI and IoT Make Significant Inroads Into the Mobile Operating Tables Space. Here's What to Expect in the Coming Decade

Mobile Operating Tables With C-Arms Rises in Popularity

Hydraulic Mobile Operating Tables Grow in Demand

Innovations in Electric Mobile Operating Tables Gathers Momentum

Eco-Friendly & Energy-Efficient Designs Grow in Prominence

