Mobile Robotics Industry Report 2020: Revenues, Trends, Supply Chain, Leading Players, and Future Strategies to 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Robotics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Robotics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include adoption of UAVs for applications such as agriculture, surveying and mapping, focus on developing robots with special features, and increasing geriatric population worldwide boosting demand for service robots for elderly assistance.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Adoption of UAVs for Applications such as Agriculture, Surveying and Mapping

3.1.2 Focus on Developing Robots With Special Features

3.1.3 Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide Boosting Demand for Service Robots for Elderly Assistance

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Mobile Robotics Market, By Component

4.1 Software

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Power Supply

4.2.2 Actuator

4.2.3 Sensor

4.2.4 Control System

4.2.5 Other Hardware Components

4.2.5.1 Mechanical Components

4.2.5.2 Electrical and Electronic

4.3 Support and Service



5 Mobile Robotics Market, By Product

5.1 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

5.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

5.3 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

5.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)



6 Mobile Robotics Market, By Application

6.1 Entertainment, Education, and Personal

6.1.1 Entertainment Robots

6.1.2 Personal Robots

6.1.3 Education Robots

6.2 Domestic

6.2.1 Pool-Cleaning Robots

6.2.2 Floor-Cleaning Robots

6.2.3 Window-Cleaning Robots

6.2.4 Lawn-Cleaning Robots

6.2.5 Other Domestic Applications

6.3 Field

6.3.1 Agriculture Robots

6.3.2 Agriculture Drones

6.3.3 Forestry

6.4 Military and Defense

6.4.1 Fire and Bomb Fighting Robots

6.4.2 Demining Robots

6.4.3 Border Security Robots

6.4.4 Military and Defense Applications

6.5 Public Relations and Inspection

6.5.1 Inspection and Maintenance Robots

6.5.2 Telepresence Robots

6.6 Human Exoskeleton

6.7 Construction and Demolition

6.8 Logistics and Warehousing

6.9 Medical

6.9.1 Diagnostic Robots

6.9.2 Surgery Assistance Robots

6.9.3 Other Medical Robots

6.10 Painting & DE Painting

6.11 Coating & Dispensing



7 Mobile Robotics Market, By Type

7.1 Personal and Domestic Robots

7.2 Professional Robots



8 Mobile Robotics Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.2 Kongsberg Maritime

10.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

10.4 Softbank Robotics

10.5 iRobot Corporation

10.6 UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

10.7 Boston Dynamics

10.8 Kuka AG

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.10 Amazon Robotics

10.11 Bluefin Robotics Corporation

10.12 Samsung Electronics

10.13 Google, Inc.

10.14 Adept Technology, Inc.

10.15 GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.



