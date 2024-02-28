Mobile value-added services (MVAS) market, 58% of market growth is expected in APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile value-added services (MVAS) market size is forecast to increase by USD 723.25 billion from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. In 2022, APAC led the market with widespread smartphone and mobile broadband adoption in China and India. Government initiatives and vendor partnerships drove digitization in industries such as transportation and banking. Ride-sharing apps like Ola and Uber surged in India, while cashless transaction initiatives in countries like India and Thailand spurred growth. Key players like Reliance Industries, Vodafone, and Samsung collaborated with content developers for competitive subscription services. APAC is poised for rapid expansion, particularly in rural areas of India and China, focusing on mobile audio/video streaming and publications. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Value-added Services Market

Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 723.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APACa at 58% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Company Overview

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers value-added services, such as Ads on Google, Pay Per Click, PPC campaign management, and others.

America Movil SAB de CV: The company offers value-added services such as Claro Sync cloud storage services, Claro Video, Claro Música music app, and Claro Viajes travel application.

Segmentation Assessment

Based on the Product, the mobile advertising segment during the forecast period. With the rapid adoption of mobile broadband, video advertising offers consumers an attractive format in a non-intrusive manner. These ads are typically placed in over-the-top (OTT) applications and social media platforms, with consumer clicks and application installs being key parameters for measuring advertiser revenue generation.

What are the key data covered in this Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the market companies

Analyst Review:

The market thrives on a plethora of offerings including SMS (Short Messaging Service), MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service), and mobile email & IM. With the rise of mobile money and location-based services, alongside mobile advertising and infotainment, technology innovations drive diverse revenue streams for telecom companies.

Mobile phones serve as conduits for enhanced network penetration and return on marketing spend through engaging social media and addressing privacy concerns. Global trends highlight increasing adoption among middle and lower middle classes, with regulations and government initiatives like UASL and ISP licenses shaping the competitive landscape.

MVAS providers capitalize on smartphone and tablet usage, offering premium features and content, while embracing m-commerce, m-health, and m-education to cater to evolving consumer needs.

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 723.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

