Mobile Vet Care Catches Wind in the Windy City

Founded by industry-trailblazer Bruce Herzfelder, along with former president of the AVMA, Dr. John de Jong, BetterVet is a first of its kind, family-owned veterinary provider that delivers comprehensive mobile care to pets and pet parents across the nation. BetterVet provides an elevated vetcare experience by meeting the pet in the comfort of his or her own home while saving pet-parents the hassle of wrangling their anxious pet into a carrier and to the vet. Furthermore, they utilize a mobile app and website to provide easy appointment scheduling, virtual vet visits and telehealth communications, access to medical records and certificates, and an online pharmacy, all packaged within their mobile platform.

BetterVet's nuanced and modern approach to veterinary medicine promotes a better vet care experience for pets and pet parents alike. Every BetterVet veterinarian is Fear Free® Certified as a badge of their commitment to minimizing anxiety and stress for families and their loyal companions.

In pursuit of delivering the highest level of veterinary care, Dr. Meredith Rives in Chicago, Illinois, is thrilled to join a booming BetterVet network of top of the line veterinary providers. "Combining the convenience and ease of technology with excellent care is a winning formula for DVMs, staff, clients AND pets. I am looking forward to doing the work I love with the support of a fantastic team and an innovative company."

BetterVet is excited to continue its nationwide expansion through the addition of Dr. Meredith Rives to a team of highly skilled veterinary professionals. Beginning September 28th, BetterVet will be offering customers a free first video consultation, and new clients in the Chicago area can use the promo code CHICAGO95 to receive a $95 discount off of an in-home appointment. To book, either download BetterVet's convenient mobile app, or visit BetterVet's Appointment page via bettervet.com .

About BetterVet

Founded in July, 2020, BetterVet is a truly mobile veterinary service delivering an easy and hassle-free healthcare experience for pets, pet parents and vet care providers. From telemedicine to in-home visits, BetterVet provides all the expert veterinary services you find in a brick-and-mortar practice but in the comfort of your own home, without the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience. BetterVet is currently available in the Greater Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Denver, Austin, Palm Beach and Broward areas, and will be launching soon in more cities across the US. To learn more about BetterVet and to experience better vet care in just a few taps, visit www.bettervet.com , or download the app on any mobile device.

