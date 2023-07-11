MobileFuse Announces New Ad Unit Suite, Unveils Industry-First Flex-Transparent Interstitial

Leading digital advertising platform delivers innovative ad units that increase monetization and optimize audience engagement potential

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse, one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced Flex Ad Units, its new ad unit suite comprised of rich media ad formats powered by the MobileFuse SDK. Additionally, it is announcing the first available Flex Ad, Flex-Transparent Interstitial.

Flex-Transparent Interstitial is an industry-first offering, bringing immersive full-screen experiences to apps. Unlike traditional in-app full screen ads, which oftentimes take over a user's screen all at once, Flex-Transparent Interstitials animate into view over an app's content. It is designed to provide a more immersive and positive user experience. These units enable publishers and advertisers to seamlessly interact with both in-app content and advertising creative. This product innovation demonstrates MobileFuse's commitment to delivering unique tools that drive results.

"For the longest time, the in-app side of advertising has relied on the same few ad units. While they absolutely deliver results, we realized the need to provide increasingly advanced ways of engaging consumers. Our new roll-out of Flex Ad Units truly changes the in-app space, as it unlocks tools that were previously only available on the open-web," said Ken Harlan, Founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "MobileFuse's suite of solutions give advertisers and publishers more options for monetization, backed by industry leading brand safety and climate impact standards." 

All apps utilizing the MobileFuse SDK will automatically have access to Flex-Transparent Interstitials, and all future Flex ad units. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/.

About MobileFuse
MobileFuse is one of the largest in-app advertising and CTV platforms. The company serves leading brands, agencies, bidders, and app developers across a variety of verticals. MobileFuse empowers its clients by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patented location verification, custom creative, and data-driven insights across a large location-based in-app and CTV exchange. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. In 2022, the company achieved carbon negative status. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/.

